Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Lou-Ellen Clara Film's Forthcoming Thriller "Soòlé" stars Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade | Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover has a Simple Recipe for Making Juicy Lamb Meat Burger at Home

BN TV

Athlete Seye Ogunlewe joins FK & Jola in the 'Catch Me If You Can' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

The Kitchen Muse's Creamy Chicken Pasta Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV Movies & TV

Amira has a Change of Mind in Episode 6 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV Career

You can learn a thing or two from Onyeka Akumah's journey as an entrepreneur on Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Finalists Get Candid with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Their Experiences in Biggie's House

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Reviews Week 10 in #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House | "The Buzz: Aftershow"

BN TV

Make Thirst-Trapping Chicken Stew with Kikifoodies' Simple Recipe

BN TV Comedy

Femi Adebayo Premieres Episode 5 of Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV

Lou-Ellen Clara Film’s Forthcoming Thriller “Soòlé” stars Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade | Watch the Teaser

Published

32 mins ago

 on

A new thriller movie titled “Soòlé” is coming to cinemas on November 26, ahead of Christmas and from the teaser, it promises suspense, tension and excitement.

According to the producer, “Soòlé” tells the story of a group of people from different walks of life who meet on a bus on their way home for Christmas, only to find themselves entangled in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, “Soòlé” is directed by Kayode Kasum, executive produced by Adunni Ade and produced by Lou-Ellen Clara Film, as a debut feature film.

The movie boasts a top-notch cast including Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Shawn Faqua, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Eso Dike, Teniola Aladese, Kelechi Udegbe, Mike Afolarin, Saidi Balogun, Ikponmwosa Gold and many other talented stars.

Watch the teaser below:

Swipe below to enjoy behind the scene moments:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

Slum2School Africa Begins Fundraising to Support the Education of 5,000 Children Living in Underserved Communities in Nigeria

Adefolake Adekola: Are You Sure You Want to Drink Tea on the Plane?
css.php