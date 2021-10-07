Lou-Ellen Clara Film’s Forthcoming Thriller “Soòlé” stars Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade | Watch the Teaser

A new thriller movie titled “Soòlé” is coming to cinemas on November 26, ahead of Christmas and from the teaser, it promises suspense, tension and excitement.

According to the producer, “Soòlé” tells the story of a group of people from different walks of life who meet on a bus on their way home for Christmas, only to find themselves entangled in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, “Soòlé” is directed by Kayode Kasum, executive produced by Adunni Ade and produced by Lou-Ellen Clara Film, as a debut feature film.

The movie boasts a top-notch cast including Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Shawn Faqua, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Eso Dike, Teniola Aladese, Kelechi Udegbe, Mike Afolarin, Saidi Balogun, Ikponmwosa Gold and many other talented stars.

Watch the teaser below:

Swipe below to enjoy behind the scene moments: