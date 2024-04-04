Kiss Damaged Hair Goodbye as L’Oréal Professionnel Unveils Absolut Repair Molecular Range in Nigeria

Connect with us

With over 93% of women in Sub-Saharan Africa grappling with damaged hair, the need for effective solutions has never been more urgent. Last week, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, the professional product division of the world’s leading beauty group, L’Oréal launched its ‘Absolut Repair Molecular Range’ in response to the challenges of women seeking vibrant, healthy hair.

The range, formulated from the collaboration of scientists and haircare professionals, consists of 4 unique products designed to reform and rebuild the molecular structure of any hair type.

Hosted by Eku Edewor, the exclusive launch event was held on Thursday, the 21st of March at The Wings in Lagos, Nigeria and had in attendance professional stylists as well as hair and lifestyle enthusiasts, some of whom include: Anita Brows, Stephanie Coker, Dodos Uvieghara, Inedoye Anikulapo-Kuti, Fade Ogunro, Ify Okoye, Diana Eneje, Chioma Ikokwu, Mo Cheddah, Denola Grey, Tania Omotayo amongst others who were all there to witness the unveiling of the Absolut Repair Molecular Range and experience its remarkable effects firsthand.

As displayed at the event, the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Absolut Repair Molecular Range presents a solution for women across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Crafted with a unique blend of five ultra-concentrated amino acids, alongside up to 2% peptide bonder and up to 3% in the pre-treatment, the range delivers complete rejuvenation with benefits such as increased strength, smoothness, frizz control, heat protection, and enhanced hair elasticity with each application.

Guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sensory experiences at different booths such as the Perfume stand, where they could explore the distinct scents defining the product range, as well as the science stand, which allowed them to feel the texture of each product.




The spotlight of the evening was the insightful panel discussion between the L’Oréal Professionnel Representative – Brian Warfield, Education Manager for L’Oréal Professionnel Products Division, and their Pro Stylist Ambassadors – Dupe Talabi of Tasala HQ and Omozo Ogunronbi of O’Naturals Beauty.

These industry experts shared invaluable insights into the products and the state of damaged hair in Nigeria, offering guests a deeper understanding of the range’s transformative potential.

The Absolut Repair Molecular range is now available at select salons and on Jumia, with delivery options across Nigeria. For more updates about the brand, visit and follow their social media Lorealpro, loreal_hairpro_nigeria and also reach out to their official partner in Nigeria – Inter-African Marketing (IAM).

To catch a glimpse of the event and explore more moments from the launch event, scroll through the photos below.

Sponsored Content

