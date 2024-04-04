Caroline Eboumbou, ‘All On’ CEO, Receives Prestigious ‘Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy’ Award!

The Chief Executive Officer, of All On, Caroline Eboumbou has won the Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy award at the just-concluded 2024 edition of the Women in Maritime & Energy Award in Lagos.

The 2024 WIME award tagged #InspireInclusion – Powering Partnerships for Progress is the third edition of awarding women in the Maritime and Energy sectors and it is committed to celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in these sectors while establishing a platform for knowledge sharing to influence the future of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in these industries.

“I am honoured by this recognition” Caroline said as she received the award. All On’s mission is to increase access to commercial energy products and services for under-served and un-served off-grid energy markets in Nigeria. This award is an acknowledgement that the work that we do is creating value and I look forward to more collaboration and support as we work to reach more communities. I am grateful for the tremendous work the All On team delivers with constant passion and determination. I humbly accept this award on their behalf as well”.

This recognition serves as a significant commendation of All On’s leadership and impact on the Nigerian renewable energy landscape. The award strengthens All On’s credibility as a leader for both renewable energy solutions and gender equality within the sector.

Caroline was announced as the incoming All On CEO on August 1, 2022. Under her leadership, the company has continued to impact lives positively, expand its reach and take on more transformative projects to bring electricity to the doorstep of many underserved communities in Nigeria.

Today, the company boasts of a portfolio covering over 130,000 connections and impacting over 700,000 people. A determined pan-Africanist, Caroline is passionate about the private sector and economic development.

Before joining All On, Caroline worked at the Rockefeller Foundation where she served as an Investment Director before that, worked at the African Development Bank, and in private equity focusing on construction and long-term equity financing for solar photovoltaic projects in emerging markets.

About All On

All On, an independent impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell and works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta.

All On invests in off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help bridge its significant energy gap. To learn more, please visit their website or contact them via email: [email protected]

