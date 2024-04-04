Connect with us

Bridging Convenience and Transaction Security: Access Bank Introduces the 901 Connect!

Diversify your investment portfolio with Ramos Real Estate | Here's how

Caroline Eboumbou, 'All On' CEO, Receives Prestigious 'Outstanding Woman in Renewable Energy' Award!

Kiss Damaged Hair Goodbye as L’Oréal Professionnel Unveils Absolut Repair Molecular Range in Nigeria

Step Into the Future of Technology as TECNO Introduces CAMON 30 Series and AIoT Products

Sinach announces 'Victory Sounds' at OVO Arena Wembley during Birthday Soirée at London Dorchester!

Calling All Queens! Diary of a Naija Girl Hosts First-Ever DANG Women Fest

Infinix invites Aspiring Content Creators to Join the Notable Creators Challenge this April

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Guzangs Hosts Event to Highlight the Evolution of African Fashion

Access Bank, one of the leading institutions in the Nigerian financial sector, has unveiled its innovative offline banking platform, www.901.ng to provide customers with an additional digital channel to manage and carry out uninterrupted daily transactions.

With this innovative solution, Access Bank is redefining convenience and security in banking, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services even in the absence of internet connectivity.

Speaking to journalists during a media round table chat at the bank’s head office recently, Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank, said;

In today’s fast-paced digital age, connectivity is often taken for granted. However, millions of individuals worldwide still face challenges accessing online banking services due to various reasons such as poor internet infrastructure, remote locations or security concerns.

Recognizing this gap, Access Bank has developed this solution to empower our customers to bank securely, anytime, anywhere, irrespective of internet availability. We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience for all our customers.

With the introduction of our offline banking platform www.901.ng, we are breaking barriers and empowering individuals and businesses to manage their finances with confidence, even in offline environments.

Reiterating Victor’s comments, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, told newsmen that Access Bank’s offline banking platform www.901.ng reaffirms its one of the bank’s core values – Innovation and sets a new standard for accessibility and security in the banking industry.

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, Access Bank will continue to evolve its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Some of the key feature of this offline banking platform includes:

  • A simple way to send money.
  • Buy airtime, and pay bills whilst incurring no extra fees or hidden charges.
  • No internet subscription required and no session fees.

Head of Digital Channels, Access Bank, Oluremi Gabriel also speaking at the briefing said;

What we have today is a first-of-its-kind, and what it does is allow customers to do their basic banking with or without data. This innovation is driven by data as we know what customers want to do and we have made it very easy and available to our customers especially when they run out of data.

Access Bank is one of the leading Nigerian financial institutions committed to providing innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With a focus on digital transformation and community engagement, Access Bank continues to redefine the banking experience for its customers.

