Bridging Borders: Building Global Careers as Nigerians | Highlights from Converge with Tobi George

On December 22, 2024, the heart of Lagos witnessed an extraordinary gathering of bright minds and ambitious talents at the Access Bank Head Office in Victoria Island. Converge with Tobi George brought together young Nigerian professionals across different sectors —both local and from the diaspora—to network, share insights, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Themed “Bridging Borders: Building Global Careers as Nigerians,” the event attracted a diverse audience, including attendees from Harvard, Oxford, Imperial, UNILAG, Babcock and Covenant University. These participants are building impressive careers at world-renowned organizations such as JP Morgan, Standard Bank, Nova Bank, Google, Bloomberg, NHIS, EY, Deloitte, The IFC, and many more.



The event’s keynote speaker, Tunde Onakoya, the acclaimed chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums, captivated attendees with his story of using chess as a tool for empowerment. Tunde’s address emphasized the importance of resilience, strategic thinking, and community development—values that resonate deeply with the mission of Converge.



This was followed with a Q&A session moderated by Tage Kene-Okafor of TechCrunch, the panel discussions delved into the complexities and opportunities of navigating global careers while staying rooted in their Nigerian identity. From leveraging local expertise for international impact to fostering cross-border collaborations, the conversations were insightful and thought-provoking.

Attendees enjoyed an engaging lineup of activities, including games, guided networking sessions, and interactive Q&A segments.

Flashcards and conversation prompts encouraged participants to break the ice and forge meaningful connections, ensuring that the event was not only educational but also dynamic and fun.

The event also highlighted impactful initiatives like Tunde Onokoya’s Chess in Slums project, inspiring attendees to support efforts that drive social change. Converge 2024 successfully underscored the power of collaboration and the role of Nigerian talent in shaping the global landscape.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With overwhelming feedback and enthusiasm, Converge 2025 is already in the works, promising even bigger opportunities for connection and growth. Converge 2024 was more than an event; it was a movement to unite and empower Nigerian talent across the globe. As attendees left inspired and energized, one thing was clear—this is only the beginning of a transformative journey.

Sponsored Content