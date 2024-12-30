Imperial Blue Brings Vibrant Celebrations to Calabar Carnival 2024

Imperial Blue Whisky, a premium blended grain whisky, is proud to continue its partnership with the 2024 Calabar Carnival, commonly known as “Africa’s Biggest Street Party.” Now in its third year as a partner, Imperial Blue is delivering vibrancy, unforgettable moments, and an air of sophistication to this year’s festivities, alongside the bold elegance of Imperial Black Whisky.

The Imperial Black VIP Booth, located in the heart of the Carnival Village, has been a hub of excitement and exclusivity throughout the event. Attendees enjoyed the premium lounge experience, which Included whisky-tasting opportunities and engaging activities. The recently concluded DJ Music Blast showcased electrifying performances by top DJs, leaving an unforgettable mark on the celebration.

With the Carnival continuing until December 31, anticipation is building for the Fireworks and New Year 2025 Declaration. These events will feature vibrant live music, and cultural displays, capturing the true spirit of Calabar.

“We are thrilled by the energy and joy that the Calabar Carnival brings to life,” said Pernod Ricard’s Head of Portfolio, Bodam Taiwo. “As a partner for the third consecutive year, we are proud to share in this celebration of music, fashion, and unforgettable experiences, connecting deeply with our consumers.”

Join Imperial Blue and Imperial Black in the Carnival Village as we continue to celebrate the creativity, joy, and togetherness that define the Calabar Carnival. Follow us on social media for updates and highlights.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne

Sponsored Content