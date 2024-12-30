Connect with us

Events Promotions

Imperial Blue Brings Vibrant Celebrations to Calabar Carnival 2024

Events News Promotions

Bridging Borders: Building Global Careers as Nigerians | Highlights from Converge with Tobi George

Events News Promotions

Liquides Imaginaries and Scentified by Cascades Luxury Unveil Lunatique in Lagos

Events Inspired News Promotions

Aproko Doctor Brings Sustainable Power to Epe General Hospital with Luminous Solar Solutions

Events Promotions

Lilian Collins Aesthetics Hosts Festive Christmas Party and Unveils Renovated Spa

Events Promotions

KFC Nigeria is Warming Hearts, One Bucket at a Time this Festive Season

Beauty Events Promotions

British Luxury Meets Lagos Glamour: Inside the Clive Christian Launch at Alara

Events Promotions

Empowering Women & Celebrating Resilience: WISCAR Hosts her 2024 Leadership and Mentoring Conference

Events Promotions

A Night of Glamour and Gratitude: Keystone Bank's Exclusive 2024 Customer Dinner

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Jackie Aina Reps Black Excellence at This Year's White House Christmas Party

Events

Imperial Blue Brings Vibrant Celebrations to Calabar Carnival 2024

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Imperial Blue Whisky, a premium blended grain whisky, is proud to continue its partnership with the 2024 Calabar Carnival, commonly known as “Africa’s Biggest Street Party.” Now in its third year as a partner, Imperial Blue is delivering vibrancy, unforgettable moments, and an air of sophistication to this year’s festivities, alongside the bold elegance of Imperial Black Whisky.

The Imperial Black VIP Booth, located in the heart of the Carnival Village, has been a hub of excitement and exclusivity throughout the event. Attendees enjoyed the premium lounge experience, which Included whisky-tasting opportunities and engaging activities. The recently concluded DJ Music Blast showcased electrifying performances by top DJs, leaving an unforgettable mark on the celebration.

With the Carnival continuing until December 31, anticipation is building for the Fireworks and New Year 2025 Declaration. These events will feature vibrant live music, and cultural displays, capturing the true spirit of Calabar.

“We are thrilled by the energy and joy that the Calabar Carnival brings to life,” said Pernod Ricard’s Head of Portfolio, Bodam Taiwo. “As a partner for the third consecutive year, we are proud to share in this celebration of music, fashion, and unforgettable experiences, connecting deeply with our consumers.”

Join Imperial Blue and Imperial Black in the Carnival Village as we continue to celebrate the creativity, joy, and togetherness that define the Calabar Carnival. Follow us on social media for updates and highlights.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php