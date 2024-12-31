Johnvents Foods Brings Holiday Smiles with Santa J Hampers

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on

The holidays are a time for joy, connection, and shared moments with loved ones. This year, Johnvents Foods elevated the festive spirit by launching its Santa J Hampers in collaboration with brand ambassador, Meals by Abi, and popular influencers like Diary of a Kitchen Lover and MrSugar Cakes.

Together, they brought the message of goodness to life, making the season truly special for many. 

With the campaign #EveryoneNeedsInstantGoodness and #SantaJ Hampers, Johnvents Foods shone a spotlight on the immediate impact of kindness. While good intentions are wonderful, it’s our actions that truly make a difference.

This holiday season, the campaign encouraged everyone to embrace the spirit of generosity and take small steps that create big smiles. 

Each Santa J Hamper is thoughtfully curated with delightful treats that bring goodness to every occasion.

The hampers include Johnvents 3-in-1 Chocolate Drink, Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder, and Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder in various SKUs, making them the perfect addition to festive gatherings or thoughtful gifts for loved ones. 

A key highlight of the Santa J campaign was the opportunity for customers to nominate people they wanted to share goodness with. This interactive element celebrated the brand’s commitment to spreading joy and creating memorable moments.

Shoppers also enjoyed the chance to win branded merchandise and share thoughtful gifts with their loved ones, making the experience both rewarding and joyful. 

By fostering connection and celebration, the Santa J campaign reinforced Johnvents Foods’ tagline of creating unforgettable food moments. 

Whether you’re gifting a Santa J Hamper to someone special or enjoying it with your family, you’re part of a movement that celebrates care, thoughtfulness, and the joy of giving. Let’s continue to spread goodness this season and beyond. 

Happy Holidays from Johnvents Foods! 

