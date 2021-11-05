GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

For an organization to exist for 50 years is no ordinary feat. In cognizance of this laudable achievement, the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) leadership marked its Golden Jubilee celebration. The 3-day event featured indigenous manufacturers and production companies from around the country. As an organization dedicated to promoting Industrialization in Nigeria, GAC Motor was on-ground to add glamour to the event whilst joining the body to highlight its core values likewise and set a roadmap for the future of Manufacturing in Nigeria. For an organization to exist for 50 years is no ordinary feat. In cognizance of this laudable achievement, the(MAN) leadership marked its Golden Jubilee celebration. The 3-day event featured indigenous manufacturers and production companies from around the country. As an organization dedicated to promoting Industrialization in Nigeria,was on-ground to add glamour to the event whilst joining the body to highlight its core values likewise and set a roadmap for the future of Manufacturing in Nigeria.

Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of GAC Motor in Nigeria, expressed her delight in supporting MAN in its drive to boost innovation in its manufacturing sector. According to her,

“We are happy to do this partnership because we know how important Manufacturing is in the country.”

Whilst showcasing the steps GAC has taken as it works with the association, Chief Chen delved in-depth into how the automobile company is championing industrialization in Nigeria. Whilst showcasing the steps GAC has taken as it works with the association, Chief Chen delved in-depth into how the automobile company is championing industrialization in Nigeria.

In boosting internal security in the country, GAC Motor, in partnership with Aliko Dangote Foundation donated 150 fully kitted operational GA3Ss cars to the Nigeria Police Force on May 30, 2018. This move was geared to improve rescue time and generate a smoother line of operation for the Nigerian Police.

As part of its efforts to maintain and intensify its connection with the Nigerian populace, GAC Motor became involved in one game Nigerians love – Football. The company was able to achieve this by forging an alliance with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in November 2020 to develop the game of football in Nigeria, thereby deepening the brand’s relationship with the Nation’s youth. In the same year (2020), GAC Motor launched the Lagride, an e-hailing taxi scheme, in a partnership agreement with the Lagos Government to facilitate the ease of commuting within the densely-populated state with a pilot fleet of 1,000 units of brand new SUVs.

Furthermore, GAC Motor recently signed a Joint Venture Agreement with the Lagos State government to establish a world-class Motor Vehicle Assembling Plant in Ogba, Lagos State. It also plans to unveil its state-of-the-art Abuja showroom in the coming months.

Throughout the 3-day MAN anniversary event, keynote speakers and guests alike were thrilled by the sight of the elegant display of vehicles at the grand GAC Motor Pavilion, including the upwardly-mobile models: GA4 and GS3, which can be purchased via a “Drive now, pay later” plan. Also showcased on the pavilion was the newest GAC model on Nigerian roads – The GAC GN8 series. Everyone present had the opportunity to feel the plethora of exquisite features that came with the luxuriously comfortable 7-seater minivan.

Beyond the exhibition, numerous activities significantly marked these GAC-key-sponsored events from October 25th-28th, 2021. These included learning moments and inspiring economic advice from several top keynote speakers throughout all three events.

In his speech, the Secretary to the Federation, Boss Mustapha, representing the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, stated the Government’s commitment to partnering with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in achieving the Nation’s industrialization goals.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), asserted that it was time that the country made a conscious investment in digital skills for manufacturing, retooled workers, promoted vocational training, digitized industrial processes, and invested in digital infrastructure. He advised the Nation to equip its students in STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). He advised MAN to establish digital skills academies to revamp industrial manufacturing that can earn Nigeria more than it currently earns from oil.

Another keynote speaker, at one the MAN event, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), spoke on the impact of trade in fostering industrialization. She emphasized the pivotal role trade plays in uniting countries, driving global economic reforms, and exposing businesses to more markets. She believes that Africa would be wealthier if its countries traded amongst themselves rather than focusing strictly on a global market.

The remarkable success of the 3-day MAN event was made possible by Chief Diana Chen’s determination to contribute to deepening and expanding industrialization in Nigeria. Chief Chen used the opportunity of the event to expatiate on key steps GAC is taking in enhancing industrialization in the country, as well as promote the “Made-in-Nigeria” narrative to a global audience.

Also serving as Vice-Chairman of the China-Africa Business Council (CABC) and Chairman of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Chief Diana Chen reinstated the organization’s dream to forge stronger ties between China and African countries for fast-tracking local production, build service platforms that create a more enabling environment for Nigeria to attract foreign investments, promote inter-regional cooperation, as well as to create more jobs for the local populace. She unveiled plans for the FOCAC Conference scheduled to hold in November 2021 in Dakar, stating the lasting benefits the conference will have for Nigerian manufacturers to network with other African manufacturers and businesses, thereby maximizing the business opportunities that abound from the forum.

Chief Chen sees the GAC and Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria collaboration as the start of strides towards boosting the impact of industrialization in Nigeria. In continuation of the Nigeria/China bilateral relationship, she is of the view that:

“The partnership in Nigeria is not only a matter of business relationship, it is also for China’s commitment to driving regional developmental growth.”

