Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

Leading PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the third edition of the annual convention of bloggers, journalists, digital influencers and media enthusiasts in

Ghana.

The inaugural summit was held in 2019, with famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji as keynote speaker. Other previous speakers include Nana Aba Anamoah, Patrice Amegashie,

Ameyaw Debrah, Ismail Akwei, Jemila Abdulai, Papaga Seckloawu Bless, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Elorm Beenie.

This year’s Ghana Bloggers Summit will come off at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotels, North Ridge on Saturday 4th December 2021 from 9am to 4pm.

The summit will feature the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest, where selected participants would be given the opportunity to have a specialised page on GhanaWeb with full access and monetisation opportunities.

The 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit is being hosted by Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels – North Ridge, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Sky Photography and Asuavo Security.

Tickets for the summit are available via: https://egotickets.com/events/ghana-bloggers-summit-30008