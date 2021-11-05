Connect with us

Events

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

Events

GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here's how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

Events

National Museum of African Art sets to present “24 Hours of the Smithsonian in Lagos”

Events

Polo Avenue Collaborates with Banke Kuku in Debut Runway Collection at LFDW21

Events Promotions

Bord Bia hosted popular Irish Spirit Brands for its First-ever 'Meet the Maker' Event in Africa

Events

Edugrant is Empowering the next Generation through Scholarship Provision

Events

Black Tie Christmas is Coming! Enjoy an Exquisite Evening of Fine Christmas Music | December 19th

Events

Be the First to experience the Ethnikologie Vintage Interiors' New Store Location | November 5th

Events

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Leading PR and Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the third edition of the annual convention of bloggers, journalists, digital influencers and media enthusiasts in
Ghana.

The inaugural summit was held in 2019, with famous Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji as keynote speaker. Other previous speakers include Nana Aba Anamoah, Patrice Amegashie,
Ameyaw Debrah, Ismail Akwei, Jemila Abdulai, Papaga Seckloawu Bless, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Elorm Beenie.

This year’s Ghana Bloggers Summit will come off at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotels, North Ridge on Saturday 4th December 2021 from 9am to 4pm.

The summit will feature the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest, where selected participants would be given the opportunity to have a specialised page on GhanaWeb with full access and monetisation opportunities.

The 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit is being hosted by Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels – North Ridge, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Sky Photography and Asuavo Security.

Tickets for the summit are available via: https://egotickets.com/events/ghana-bloggers-summit-30008

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Individual Actions We Can Take To Mitigate The Risks of Climate Change

Ariyike Akinbobola: My Man – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: This Hate I Feel by Titilayo Olurin

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: A .45 Caliber Bullet and An Encounter With God
css.php