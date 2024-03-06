Connect with us

Rita Dominic to Speak At the Women of Valour Conference Set to Hold in Ghana | March 7th

Knorr marks World Eat for Good Day with the unveiling of Eativists

Moveit Walkathon 2024: BettahLife Living Benefits celebrates Women in Style

Lagos State Unveils #ECOnomyLagos to Tackle Climate Change

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

A Celebration Beyond Borders: Afrikan Fusion Fest Brings Africa's Richness to Stockholm

Three Days of Style and Elegance: Discover the Nook International Fashion Weekend Experience

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will Join Mary Edoro on #BNSCONVOS Today! Here's How You Can Participate

Africa Takeover: Tobi Bakare, Korty, Bontle Modiselle, and Other Stars at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

#ForeverBliss: All the Guest Looks from Moses Bliss & Marie Wiseborn's Traditional Wedding

Every 7th of March, ahead of International Women’s Day, the Women of Valour (WoV) bring together incredible women from different backgrounds, orientation, and culture whose stories reflect and connect with the reality of most women and girls, and inspire them to persevere and confront their worst fears.

The year 2024 is no different. Set to take place this March, this year’s conference features an exceptional lineup of speakers including Rita Dominic.

Rita Dominic is a renowned actress and producer known for her exceptional talent and advocacy for women’s rights. During the conference, Rita will share her insights on breaking barriers in the entertainment industry and empowering women to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Other women who will be speaking at the event are South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, who will inspire attendees with her journey to success and the importance of self-confidence and determination in achieving one’s goals, and Ghana’s Shirley Frimpong-Manso who will discuss the power of storytelling in driving social change and empowering women to make their voices heard.

Nana Aba Anamoah, founder of WoV, says that these women have “Shattered stereotypes, broken barriers, and paved the way for future generations. From trailblazing leaders to fearless activists and change-makers, they have left an indelible mark on many.”

Read more about the conference here.

