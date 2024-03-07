Events
See How Ghanaian Celebrities Stylishly Marked Independence Day
Every 6th of March, Ghana commemorates a national holiday to celebrate its independence from its former colonial rulers, the British.
Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to regain freedom. This significant day is marked by various events and activities across the nation, with Ghanaians, both in the diaspora and within the country, taking time out to honour the occasion.
Take a look at how Ghanaian celebrities dressed in the country’s traditional attires, stylishly marked this special day.
Joselyn Dumas
Eddie Nartey
Mamaga MzGee
Roselyn Ngissah
King Smade
Regina Van Helvert
Kwesi Arthur
Michelle Diamond
