See How Ghanaian Celebrities Stylishly Marked Independence Day

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Every 6th of March, Ghana commemorates a national holiday to celebrate its independence from its former colonial rulers, the British.

Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to regain freedom. This significant day is marked by various events and activities across the nation, with Ghanaians, both in the diaspora and within the country, taking time out to honour the occasion.

Take a look at how Ghanaian celebrities dressed in the country’s traditional attires, stylishly marked this special day.

Joselyn Dumas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

Eddie Nartey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E d d i e N a r t e y (@eddienartey)

Mamaga MzGee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mamaga MzGee (@iammzgee)

Roselyn Ngissah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roselyn_Ngissah (@roselyn_ngissah)

King Smade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King SMADE (@iamsmade)

Regina Van Helvert

Kwesi Arthur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kwesi Arthur (@kwesiarthur_)

Michelle Diamond

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Diamond (@michygh)

