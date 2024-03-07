Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisdom Kaye (@wisdm)

Does anyone object to the fact that the best of them, the romantics, the generous and the gorgeous, male and female, all have at least one pair of sneakers?

Sneakers have become a wardrobe essential for all. In this edition, we bring you our favourite muses rocking it in creative ways from the streets to the clubs and even to boardrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hermes Iyele (@hermesiyele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

