Ayra Starr Made History At the 2025 MOBO Awards in Peach Sequin Gown & Fur Drape

Last night in Newcastle, Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act. She didn’t stop there; she also took home the Best International Music Act Award, all while serving undeniable style.

For the event, Ayra Starr blended bold fashion and edgy artistry, proving she’s a trendsetter both in music and style. She wore a peach sequin gown and monochrome fur drape. And for beauty, she kept her pixie cut and a perfect glam.

Two major awards. One unforgettable look. And a moment for the history books. Congratulations, Ayra the star!