AMAA 2024: “The Weekend” & “Jagun Jagun” Take Home Major Wins – Full Winners List

The 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place yesterday, November 2nd, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos. This year’s ceremony honoured first-time winners and celebrated the best in African cinema, uniting filmmakers from across the globe under one roof.

Nollywood actor Segun Arinze and Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas hosted the event, which featured performances from legendary Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti and Yinka Davies. The night was filled with a vibrant line-up of pan-African artistes, including Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku, and Adina Thembi.

A distinguished jury, led by filmmaker and curator Dorothee Wenner, reviewed the nominated films, recognising exceptional talent and storytelling in African cinema.

One of the evening’s biggest winners was the Nigerian-directed drama “The Weekend,” which took home the “Best Film Award” for both Nigeria and Africa. Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo also received the “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” award for his performance in the historical thriller “Jagun Jagun.” The film, which earned seven nominations, also won awards for Achievement in Visual Effects and Make-up.

Elsie Abang won “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for her performance in “KIPKEMBOI,” while Michell Lemuya was named “Best Young Promising Actor” for NAWI.

In the leading role categories, South Africa’s Zolisa Xaluva won “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his work in “The Queenstown King,” while Ghana’s Jackie Appiah received “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for her performance in “Red Carpet.”

The “Best Feature Film by a Director” award went to “Letters to Goddo,” directed by Harry Bentil, while Jahmil X.T. Qubeka was honoured as “Best Director” for his work on “The Queenstown Kings.”

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to notable filmmakers Souleymane Cissé from Mali, Nacer Khemir from Tunisia, and Haile Gerima from Ethiopia. Alain Gomis from Senegal and Gabon, along with Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, received special recognition awards for their valuable contributions to African cinema.

See the full list of AMAA 2024 winners below:

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

The Last Shoe Maker (Uganda)- WINNER

Seben (Mali)

Dear Future Wife (South Africa)

Isolated (Nigeria)

Joia (Angola)

Strike A Blow And Die (Malawi)

Don’t Call Me Beautiful (Ghana)

Sins Of A Father (Zimbabwe/USA)

Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation

Heavy Crown (Libya)

Counter Punch (Kenya) – WINNER

Journey of the Legend (Cameroon)

Hadu (Nigeria)

Between Paya and Koulou (Senegal)

Oya (The goddess of gods) (Nigeria)

Set Pieces (Sudan)

Best Documentary

A Quand L’Afrique (Congo Brazzaville)

The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder (Mozambique) – WINNER

The Return Train (Mali)

Gateway To Dreams (Cameroon)

Rainbow Nation (South Africa)

Dela- The Making of EL-Anatsui (Nigeria)

Donga (Libya)

Rising Up At Night (DRC)

Best Diaspora Short Film

The Neighbourhood Alert (USA)- WINNER

Bottled Up (Jamaica)

The Golden Boy (USA)

Best Diaspora Documentary

The Wu Tang Clan: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (USA) – WINNER

A Rising Tide (USA)

Colour (USA)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Outlaw Posse (USA)- WINNER

Mickey Hardaway (USA)

Love After Holidays (USA)

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad

Out Of Breath (Nigeria/UK)

Orah (Nigeria/Canada)

Isolated (Nigeria/UK)

Under The Hanging Tree (Namibia/UK)- WINNER

Kipkemboi (Nigeria/ Canada)

Ousmane Sembène Award for Best Film in an African Language

Makula (Uganda)

Jagun Jagun (Nigeria)

The Queenstown Kings (South Africa)- WINNER

Kaka (Nigeria)

Eskhalemi Sikantombella (South Africa)

Unheard (Uganda)

Out of Breath (Nigeria)

Achievement in Costume Design

The Beads

The Weekend

White and Black

Jagun Jagun

The Queenstown Kings

Mai Martaba- WINNER

Out of Breath

Achievement in Make-Up

The Weekend

Nawi

Letters to Goddo

Out of Breath

Jagun Jagun – WINNER

Anjola

White and Black

Achievement in Visual Effects

Kipkemboi

Jagun Jagun- WINNER

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

Bokwagter

Out of Breath

Achievement in Soundtrack

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings

Orah

Mojisola

Red Carpet

Boda Love – WINNER

Achievement in Sound

A Smile, A Wink and a Tear

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings- WINNER

Boda Love

Kipkemboi

Boda Love

Achievement in Production Design

Orah

The Queenstown Kings

The Weekend

Jagun Jagun

Kipkemboi

Makula

Out of Breath- WINNER

Achievement in Cinematography

The Weekend- WINNER

Nawi

Kipkemboi

Letters to Goddo

This is Lagos

The Queenstown Kings

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Achievement in Editing

Under The Hanging Tree- WINNER

The Weekend

This is Lagos

Nawi

Kipkemboi

The Beads

Anjola

Achievement in Screenplay

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend- WINNER

Letter To Goddo

This is Lagos

Boda love

The Queenstown Kings

Out of Breath

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

The Weekend- WINNER

This is Lagos

Afamefuna

Jagun Jagun

Mai Martaba

A Smile, A wink and a tear

Out of Breath

Best Young/Promising Actor

Michell Lemuya (Nawi)- WINNER

Likhona Mgali (The Queenstown Kings)

Agape mngomezulu (Orah)

William Dias (Bokwagter)

Kofi Adu-Gyamfi (Tejiri)

Ruby Akubueze (She)

Fatima Muhammed (Mai Martaba)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sandile Mahlangu (The Queenstown Kings)

Ochungo Benson (Nawi)

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey (The Weekend)

Ikechukwu Onunaku (This is Lagos)

Lucky Ejim (Orah)

Solomon Fixon Owoo (Letters to Goddo)

Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Meg Otanwa (The Weekend)

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (The Queenstown Kings)

Elsie Chidera Abang (Kipkemboi)- WINNNER

Tessa Twala (The Queenstown Kings)

Bukunmi Oluwashina (White and Black)

Somkele Iyamah-Idhalamah (Orah)

Chioma Akpotha (Mojisola)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Zolixa Xaluva (The Queenstown Kings)- WINNER

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Duncan Murunyu Mungai (Boda Love)

Nenesenor Abloso (Letters to Goddo)

Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)

Femi Jacobs (Anjola)

Chidi Mokeme (Out of Breath)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Girley Jazama (Under The Hanging Tree)

Oyin Oladejo (Orah)

Unati Faku (The Queenstown Kings)

Uzoamaka Aniunoh (The Weekend)

Laura Pepple (This is Lagos)

Jackie Appiah (Red Carpet)- WINNER

Efe Irele (A Smile, A Wink and A Tear)

Best Debut Feature Film by a Director

LETTERS TO GODDO (Harry Bentil)- WINNER

RISING UP AT NIGHT (Nelson Makengo)

SHE (Seun Richards)

Best Director

Daniel Emeka Oriahi (The Weekend)

Kenneth Gyang (This Is Lagos)

Jahmil X.T Qubeka (The Queenstown Kings)- WINNER

Perivi Katjavivi (Under The Hanging Tree)

Lonzo Nzekwe (Orah)

Harry Bentil ( Letters To Goddo)

Izu Ojukwu (A Smile, A Wink and A Tear)

Best Film

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend- WINNER

This is Lagos

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Orah

Letters to Goddo

The Queenstown Kings

Lifetime Achievement Award

Souleymane Cisse (Mali)

Nacer Khemir (Tunisia)

Haile Gerima (Ethiopia)

Special Recognition