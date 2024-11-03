Movies & TV
AMAA 2024: “The Weekend” & “Jagun Jagun” Take Home Major Wins – Full Winners List
The 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place yesterday, November 2nd, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos. This year’s ceremony honoured first-time winners and celebrated the best in African cinema, uniting filmmakers from across the globe under one roof.
Nollywood actor Segun Arinze and Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas hosted the event, which featured performances from legendary Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti and Yinka Davies. The night was filled with a vibrant line-up of pan-African artistes, including Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku, and Adina Thembi.
A distinguished jury, led by filmmaker and curator Dorothee Wenner, reviewed the nominated films, recognising exceptional talent and storytelling in African cinema.
One of the evening’s biggest winners was the Nigerian-directed drama “The Weekend,” which took home the “Best Film Award” for both Nigeria and Africa. Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo also received the “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” award for his performance in the historical thriller “Jagun Jagun.” The film, which earned seven nominations, also won awards for Achievement in Visual Effects and Make-up.
Elsie Abang won “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for her performance in “KIPKEMBOI,” while Michell Lemuya was named “Best Young Promising Actor” for NAWI.
In the leading role categories, South Africa’s Zolisa Xaluva won “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his work in “The Queenstown King,” while Ghana’s Jackie Appiah received “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for her performance in “Red Carpet.”
The “Best Feature Film by a Director” award went to “Letters to Goddo,” directed by Harry Bentil, while Jahmil X.T. Qubeka was honoured as “Best Director” for his work on “The Queenstown Kings.”
Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to notable filmmakers Souleymane Cissé from Mali, Nacer Khemir from Tunisia, and Haile Gerima from Ethiopia. Alain Gomis from Senegal and Gabon, along with Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, received special recognition awards for their valuable contributions to African cinema.
See the full list of AMAA 2024 winners below:
Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film
- The Last Shoe Maker (Uganda)- WINNER
- Seben (Mali)
- Dear Future Wife (South Africa)
- Isolated (Nigeria)
- Joia (Angola)
- Strike A Blow And Die (Malawi)
- Don’t Call Me Beautiful (Ghana)
- Sins Of A Father (Zimbabwe/USA)
Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation
- Heavy Crown (Libya)
- Counter Punch (Kenya) – WINNER
- Journey of the Legend (Cameroon)
- Hadu (Nigeria)
- Between Paya and Koulou (Senegal)
- Oya (The goddess of gods) (Nigeria)
- Set Pieces (Sudan)
Best Documentary
- A Quand L’Afrique (Congo Brazzaville)
- The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder (Mozambique) – WINNER
- The Return Train (Mali)
- Gateway To Dreams (Cameroon)
- Rainbow Nation (South Africa)
- Dela- The Making of EL-Anatsui (Nigeria)
- Donga (Libya)
- Rising Up At Night (DRC)
Best Diaspora Short Film
- The Neighbourhood Alert (USA)- WINNER
- Bottled Up (Jamaica)
- The Golden Boy (USA)
Best Diaspora Documentary
- The Wu Tang Clan: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (USA) – WINNER
- A Rising Tide (USA)
- Colour (USA)
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
- Outlaw Posse (USA)- WINNER
- Mickey Hardaway (USA)
- Love After Holidays (USA)
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad
- Out Of Breath (Nigeria/UK)
- Orah (Nigeria/Canada)
- Isolated (Nigeria/UK)
- Under The Hanging Tree (Namibia/UK)- WINNER
- Kipkemboi (Nigeria/ Canada)
Ousmane Sembène Award for Best Film in an African Language
- Makula (Uganda)
- Jagun Jagun (Nigeria)
- The Queenstown Kings (South Africa)- WINNER
- Kaka (Nigeria)
- Eskhalemi Sikantombella (South Africa)
- Unheard (Uganda)
- Out of Breath (Nigeria)
Achievement in Costume Design
- The Beads
- The Weekend
- White and Black
- Jagun Jagun
- The Queenstown Kings
- Mai Martaba- WINNER
- Out of Breath
Achievement in Make-Up
- The Weekend
- Nawi
- Letters to Goddo
- Out of Breath
- Jagun Jagun – WINNER
- Anjola
- White and Black
Achievement in Visual Effects
- Kipkemboi
- Jagun Jagun- WINNER
- Under The Hanging Tree
- The Weekend
- Bokwagter
- Out of Breath
Achievement in Soundtrack
- The Weekend
- Under the Hanging Tree
- The Queenstown Kings
- Orah
- Mojisola
- Red Carpet
- Boda Love – WINNER
Achievement in Sound
- A Smile, A Wink and a Tear
- The Weekend
- Under the Hanging Tree
- The Queenstown Kings- WINNER
- Boda Love
- Kipkemboi
- Boda Love
- Orah
- The Queenstown Kings
- The Weekend
- Jagun Jagun
- Kipkemboi
- Makula
- Out of Breath- WINNER
Achievement in Cinematography
- The Weekend- WINNER
- Nawi
- Kipkemboi
- Letters to Goddo
- This is Lagos
- The Queenstown Kings
- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear
Achievement in Editing
- Under The Hanging Tree- WINNER
- The Weekend
- This is Lagos
- Nawi
- Kipkemboi
- The Beads
- Anjola
Achievement in Screenplay
- Under The Hanging Tree
- The Weekend- WINNER
- Letter To Goddo
- This is Lagos
- Boda love
- The Queenstown Kings
- Out of Breath
National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
- The Weekend- WINNER
- This is Lagos
- Afamefuna
- Jagun Jagun
- Mai Martaba
- A Smile, A wink and a tear
- Out of Breath
Best Young/Promising Actor
- Michell Lemuya (Nawi)- WINNER
- Likhona Mgali (The Queenstown Kings)
- Agape mngomezulu (Orah)
- William Dias (Bokwagter)
- Kofi Adu-Gyamfi (Tejiri)
- Ruby Akubueze (She)
- Fatima Muhammed (Mai Martaba)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sandile Mahlangu (The Queenstown Kings)
- Ochungo Benson (Nawi)
- Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey (The Weekend)
- Ikechukwu Onunaku (This is Lagos)
- Lucky Ejim (Orah)
- Solomon Fixon Owoo (Letters to Goddo)
- Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun) – WINNER
- Meg Otanwa (The Weekend)
- Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (The Queenstown Kings)
- Elsie Chidera Abang (Kipkemboi)- WINNNER
- Tessa Twala (The Queenstown Kings)
- Bukunmi Oluwashina (White and Black)
- Somkele Iyamah-Idhalamah (Orah)
- Chioma Akpotha (Mojisola)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Zolixa Xaluva (The Queenstown Kings)- WINNER
- Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
- Duncan Murunyu Mungai (Boda Love)
- Nenesenor Abloso (Letters to Goddo)
- Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)
- Femi Jacobs (Anjola)
- Chidi Mokeme (Out of Breath)
- Girley Jazama (Under The Hanging Tree)
- Oyin Oladejo (Orah)
- Unati Faku (The Queenstown Kings)
- Uzoamaka Aniunoh (The Weekend)
- Laura Pepple (This is Lagos)
- Jackie Appiah (Red Carpet)- WINNER
- Efe Irele (A Smile, A Wink and A Tear)
Best Debut Feature Film by a Director
- LETTERS TO GODDO (Harry Bentil)- WINNER
- RISING UP AT NIGHT (Nelson Makengo)
- SHE (Seun Richards)
Best Director
- Daniel Emeka Oriahi (The Weekend)
- Kenneth Gyang (This Is Lagos)
- Jahmil X.T Qubeka (The Queenstown Kings)- WINNER
- Perivi Katjavivi (Under The Hanging Tree)
- Lonzo Nzekwe (Orah)
- Harry Bentil ( Letters To Goddo)
- Izu Ojukwu (A Smile, A Wink and A Tear)
Best Film
- Under The Hanging Tree
- The Weekend- WINNER
- This is Lagos
- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear
- Orah
- Letters to Goddo
- The Queenstown Kings
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Souleymane Cisse (Mali)
- Nacer Khemir (Tunisia)
- Haile Gerima (Ethiopia)
Special Recognition
- Alain Gomis (Senegal/Gabon)
- Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe)