Anticipate the Magic of Cabaret at Netflix's Lights, Camera…Naija! | Get the Scoop

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Unveiling the hosts of The Future Awards Africa 2024: Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James!

Sip and Slay: Fayrouz Brings Taste and Style to the Delphino Brunch in Lagos

Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

PalmPay Recognized for Financial Inclusion Efforts at 2024 BrandCom Awards

Get Ready for the VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats, to Headline Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Creative Bloc Carnival 2024 | LG OLED Delights with Gifts and Games

Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Discover the GIVO Ajah Center, Launched on the International Day of Climate Action in Lagos

Published

5 mins ago

 on

As Nollywood’s vibrant lights prepare to shine again, Netflix’s annual celebration, Lights, Camera, Naija!, is set to take centre stage today.

This year it’s all about the Pioneers, Pillars and Players of Nollywood. However, before the stars walk the red carpet, there are a host of crucial elements we can’t miss – Let’s dive into them!

The Dress Code
Cabaret chic is an enigmatic blend of glamour and drama, drawing inspiration from the lively performance culture of cabarets. An invitation to come bold, loud and elegant without any room to hold back.

This dress code will inspire attendees to channel their inner showstoppers and shine brightly like the stars they are.

Expect to see women strutting into the event in different shapes and sizes of glittering gowns, and cocktail dresses adorned with frills and feathers and accessories! From statement jewellery to feather boas, and eye-catching hats the ladies have the liberty to use them all.

The men aren’t left out of the sizzling drama. Think tailored suits in bold colors, paired with unique shirts and luxe footwear. For accessories, bow ties, suspenders, and flamboyant pocket squares will come into play. The beauty of the cabaret style is its ability to blend modern chic with vintage glamour.

The Host 
Netflix recently announced that the award-winning Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will compère the event. Ebuka consistently ranks top amongst the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has on several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.
We can expect to see Ebuka dazzle on the stage, as he always does.

The Guests
This year, Netflix is paying tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds – directors, producers, and crew members – who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide. Talents across Nollywood who fall into these categories will be live at the event today.

L-R Funky Mallam, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Ajayi- Lycett, Ali Nuhu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze

Live red carpet highlights
As Netflix sets the stage for this unforgettable evening, the excitement builds for the dazzling array of cabaret chic looks that will grace the red carpet, making this one of the biggest nights to remember in Nollywood.

Don’t miss all the action on the red carpet! Susan Pwajok will be live on the red carpet dishing all the news and giving viewers at home a front-row position at the red carpet on TikTok.
Head over to Netflix Naija’s TikTok page to catch all the highlights!

Live Performances
A blend of art, film, fashion and of course, music! Like the previous edition, there will be live performances at Lights, Camera…Naija this year.

Brace up for some good music from Victony, Spinall and Sharpband. What’s more? BellaNaija will be live dishing all these live from the event!
Lights, Camera…Naija! will be held today in Lagos, Nigeria. Attendance is strictly by invitation only.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lights, Camera…Naija! 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

