Unveiling the hosts of The Future Awards Africa 2024: Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James!

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Anticipate the Magic of Cabaret at Netflix’s Lights, Camera…Naija! | Get the Scoop

Sip and Slay: Fayrouz Brings Taste and Style to the Delphino Brunch in Lagos

Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

PalmPay Recognized for Financial Inclusion Efforts at 2024 BrandCom Awards

Get Ready for the VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats, to Headline Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Creative Bloc Carnival 2024 | LG OLED Delights with Gifts and Games

Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Discover the GIVO Ajah Center, Launched on the International Day of Climate Action in Lagos

From previous winners to the TFAA 2024 hosts!
The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), one of the continent’s most prestigious platforms dedicated to celebrating young African excellence, is proud to announce Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James as the official hosts of the highly anticipated 18th edition.

This year’s event, themed “Celebrating the Great and the Daring,” is set to hold on November 10th, 2024, at the iconic Balmoral Convention Centre, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tunde Onakoya, recipient of the 2021 TFAA Prize for Community Action, is renowned for transforming lives through Chess in Slums Africa, an initiative that empowers marginalised children in communities like Majidun, Makoko, and Oshodi.

A Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, he is poised to put on a captivating show. He will share the stage with last year’s TFAA Prize for Fashion winner, Veekee James—a visionary fashion designer, entrepreneur, and gospel singer celebrated for her stunning fashion designs across Africa. She is set to bring her signature style and creativity to the award ceremony.

Speaking on this year’s hosts, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, expressed his confidence in the dynamic duo. He said,

We are confident that Tunde and Veekee are the perfect pair to lead this year’s celebration. Tunde and Veekee, past TFAA winners, embody the excellence, resilience, and innovation that define The Future Awards Africa—a platform celebrating young African talent that pushes boundaries and drives meaningful change.

This year’s event is supported by prestigious brands, including Knorr, Mavin Records, Vesti, Infinix Mobility, Fayrouz, Tiger, Dukiya Investment, Alpha & Jam, and Guardian Life.
TFAA 2024 promises to be a milestone celebration of young African achievers. For press inquiries or further details, please contact [email protected].

About The Future Awards Africa
Known as the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans” by the World Bank and dubbed the “Most Important Awards for outstanding young Africans” by Forbes, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is the continent’s most prestigious platform celebrating young excellence.

Since its inception, TFAA has recognised individuals aged 18 to 31 making significant impacts in sectors such as entrepreneurship, social innovation, creativity, and public service. Now, in its 18th year, TFAA continues to inspire and honour the next generation of leaders who are shaping Africa’s future through its annual awards program.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Future Awards Africa

