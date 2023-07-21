Movies
Netflix Shares Trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba Epic “Jagun Jagun” | Watch
Netflix has shared the trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba epic titled “Jagun Jagun.”
“Jagun Jagun” follows the story of “a bloodthirsty warlord who feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman.”
The action-adventure stars Nollywood stars including Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, and Yinka Quadri, and it’s co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.
The epic is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on August 10, 2023.
A bloodthirsty warlord feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman. Jagun Jagun is coming to Netflix, August 10th 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/7VuY1SXagO
— Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) July 21, 2023