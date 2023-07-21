Connect with us

Movies

Netflix Shares Trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba Epic “Jagun Jagun” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Netflix has shared the trailer for Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba epic titled “Jagun Jagun.”

“Jagun Jagun” follows the story of “a bloodthirsty warlord who feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman.”

The action-adventure stars Nollywood stars including Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami, and Yinka Quadri, and it’s co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

The epic is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on August 10, 2023.

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

