Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Oriahi's "The Weekend" Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Owns Her Narrative in A Performance Video of "21" | Watch

BN TV Music

"Nigerian Idol" Top 7 Revealed! Watch Their Epic 'Diva & Divo' Performances!

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

BN TV Relationships

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Bake This Delicious Braided Challah Bread Using Raphiat's Lifestyle Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in "Who Go Pay" Visualiser

BN TV Weddings

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV

Daniel Oriahi’s “The Weekend” Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

The Weekend,” a film directed by Daniel Oriahi, premiered yesterday, June 9th, at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival in New York. This groundbreaking film holds a special distinction: it’s the first independently produced Nollywood film ever selected for the festival’s final lineup, chosen from a record-breaking 13,016 submissions.

Written by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu and Freddie O Anyaegbunam Jr., and produced by Uche Okocha, “The Weekend” tells the story of Nikya, an orphan who has finally found a family in her fiancé, Luke. One wish remains: to meet his parents and extended family. However, Luke has been estranged from them for over a decade and is hesitant to reconnect. Filled with a longing for connection, Nikya pushes him to reconcile with his past and soon they are off to Luke’s childhood home. While there Nikya learns that family baggage can be harder to stomach than she assumed.

The cast includes Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Meg Otanwa, Gloria AnozieYoung, Damilola Ogunsi, James Gardiner and Bryan Okoye

Director Daniel Oriahi expressed his excitement at its premiere: “Today, marks the start of our remarkable history. The weekend film premieres today 9th of June, 2024, in the midnight section of the Tribeca festival which runs through June 16. Subsequent screenings of our film are on the 11th and 15th of June. We are beyond thrilled about this milestone we have achieved. Thanks to our team of pacesetters and the Tribeca Festival for recognising our art.”

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The weekend movie (@the.weekend.film)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market

Is 2024 Seeing More Female Artists At The Forefront of the Nigerian Music Scene?

Sharon Enemuoh: The Many Ways Autoimmune Diseases Affect The Eyes

Let’s Talk Money & Investment with Solape Akinpelu in This Week’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: Understanding Government Allocation in Lagos State Real Estate
css.php