Daniel Oriahi’s “The Weekend” Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

“The Weekend,” a film directed by Daniel Oriahi, premiered yesterday, June 9th, at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival in New York. This groundbreaking film holds a special distinction: it’s the first independently produced Nollywood film ever selected for the festival’s final lineup, chosen from a record-breaking 13,016 submissions.

Written by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu and Freddie O Anyaegbunam Jr., and produced by Uche Okocha, “The Weekend” tells the story of Nikya, an orphan who has finally found a family in her fiancé, Luke. One wish remains: to meet his parents and extended family. However, Luke has been estranged from them for over a decade and is hesitant to reconnect. Filled with a longing for connection, Nikya pushes him to reconcile with his past and soon they are off to Luke’s childhood home. While there Nikya learns that family baggage can be harder to stomach than she assumed.

The cast includes Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Meg Otanwa, Gloria Anozie–Young, Damilola Ogunsi, James Gardiner and Bryan Okoye.

Director Daniel Oriahi expressed his excitement at its premiere: “Today, marks the start of our remarkable history. The weekend film premieres today 9th of June, 2024, in the midnight section of the Tribeca festival which runs through June 16. Subsequent screenings of our film are on the 11th and 15th of June. We are beyond thrilled about this milestone we have achieved. Thanks to our team of pacesetters and the Tribeca Festival for recognising our art.”

