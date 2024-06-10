Connect with us

BN TV

Ayra Starr Owns Her Narrative in A Performance Video of “21” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Riding the wave of her new album “The Year I Turned 21,” Ayra Starr drops a performance video for the introspective track “21.”

“The first demo of ’21’ was a 21st birthday gift from a friend. Writing it, I was kind of stuck because I didn’t really know how to write about myself. I’m really good at writing about other people and the TV shows I watch and movies I watch, but never myself. So this album was the first time I actually put myself out there and learned how to write by myself,” Ayra says about the track.

The “21” performance video beautifully captures this journey of self-discovery and growth.

Watch it below:

