Guchi Opens Up on Loss & Determination To Chude Jideonwo on This Episode of #WithChude

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Afropop singer, Ugochi “Guchi” Lydia Onuoha, is the latest guest on Chude Jideonwo’s talk show #WithChude. In this interview, she opens up about how she had to drop out of school to serve in a restaurant to survive and has learnt to rely on herself and make her way in the world.

Guchi shares an emotional story about an accident that affected her memories of her mom, who made immense sacrifices for her daughter’s future. The pain of this loss is evident, but Guchi’s hard-won success offers a glimmer of hope. She  remembers facing doubt when she was a young girl pursuing big dreams and believes she has earned every success she owns.

Her story serves as an inspiration for every Nigerian who has ever doubted themselves or faced personal tragedy.

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

To watch the full episode, go to watch.withchude.com.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

