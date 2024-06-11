Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Temi Otedola's BTS L'Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Living

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

Beauty Inspired News

Temi Otedola is L'Oréal Paris' 1st-ever African Digital Ambassador

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Beauty

Temi Otedola’s BTS L’Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Making history, Temi Otedola isn’t just the newest L’Oréal Paris ambassador; she’s the first African representing the brand in the digital space and the first Nigerian face for L’Oréal globally. This means she’ll be carrying the torch for African beauty across the world.

Taking fans behind the scenes, Temi shared glimpses into the making of her L’Oréal campaign.

The shoot, focused on the brand’s lipstick and mascara, offers viewers a look into the dedication and glamour that went into capturing these stunning visuals.

Watch here:

See some photos from during the L’Oréal Paris campaign week:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi

Dammy Ojikutu: Grieving The Death of My Mother

Dennis Isong: How Investors Can Tap Into Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Market

Is 2024 Seeing More Female Artists At The Forefront of the Nigerian Music Scene?

Sharon Enemuoh: The Many Ways Autoimmune Diseases Affect The Eyes
css.php