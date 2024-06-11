Temi Otedola’s BTS L’Oréal Paris Campaign Shoot is All Shades of Beautiful | Watch

Making history, Temi Otedola isn’t just the newest L’Oréal Paris ambassador; she’s the first African representing the brand in the digital space and the first Nigerian face for L’Oréal globally. This means she’ll be carrying the torch for African beauty across the world.

Taking fans behind the scenes, Temi shared glimpses into the making of her L’Oréal campaign.

The shoot, focused on the brand’s lipstick and mascara, offers viewers a look into the dedication and glamour that went into capturing these stunning visuals.

Watch here:

See some photos from during the L’Oréal Paris campaign week: