Temi Otedola is L'Oréal Paris' 1st-ever African Digital Ambassador

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order, as Nigerian actor, style star, and billionaire heiress — Temi Otedola becomes L’Oréal Paris first-ever African Digital Ambassador!

 

Her Instagram caption read thus:

I still don’t believe I’m typing this but I’m so excited to announce that I am the first ever African Digital Ambassador for @lorealparis ❤️ I’m truly honoured to be the first Nigerian representing L’Oréal not only across Africa but also on a global stage. This has been the hardest secret to keep for the last 6 months!!

I’m so excited to share L’Oréal’s iconic products and equally iconic brand with all of you. To me, the L’Oréal woman is empathetic, unapologetic and of course, infallible. She’s Worth It! I can still remember playing with my mom’s L’Oréal Lipstick and Mascara so this is a REAL dream come true!!!

I’m charging up for all the many moments and milestones I’ll be creating with my new L’Oréal Family.

