Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

2 hours ago

Following its 2020 Netflix release, the thought-provoking documentary “Skin” is now available to stream on YouTube. Produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, the documentary explores the complex issues of colourism and identity.

Through powerful personal stories and expert commentary, “Skin” is a culmination of diverse perspectives. The documentary features insightful interviews with Eku Edewor, Hilda Dokubo, Bobrisky, Phyno, alongside school children, traders, artists, beauty entrepreneurs, and sex workers. Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the film aims to spark conversations, educate viewers, and ultimately, empower them

“Skin” explores the multifaceted nature of beauty and the meaning of identity across the entire spectrum of Black skin tones.

Want to see how Beverly Naya embarked on a personal journey to understand these contrasting beauty perceptions? Watch the documentary below:

