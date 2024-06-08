Connect with us

BN TV Music

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release "Give Me Chance" Video

BN TV Inspired Living

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda's "1999" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Celebration of Hustle

BN TV Music

"I Really Feel Like I Have Peace In My Life" - Tems on The Making of Debut Album "Born In The Wild"

BN TV Movies & TV

Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series "Bottomline" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

BN TV Music

Ladipoe Brings the Energy with Live Medley Performance on "Lifelines Live Sessions" | Watch

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Back! Catch Up on Her Busy Year on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back the Cast of "Sister Acts 2" to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

BN TV Career Style

African Fashion Shines! Watch Andrea Iyamah & Veekee James on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

BN TV

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release “Give Me Chance” Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Gospel artists Bidemi Olaoba and Mercy Chinwo join forces on the uplifting new single “Give Me Chance.” This joyful anthem is a celebration of worship, the transformative power of praise, and the overflowing gratitude in their hearts.

Inspired by personal experiences of faith and salvation, “Give Me Chance” invites listeners to experience the miracles that come with believing. The music video captures Bidemi and Mercy in their element, raising their voices and expressing their thankfulness through song and dance.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this track, crafting every word and melody to reflect our gratitude and love for the Lord. This song is our testimony—loud and clear for the world to hear!” says Bidemi.

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Understanding Government Allocation in Lagos State Real Estate

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Saving Our Children Through Smarter Food Choices 

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?
css.php