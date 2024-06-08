Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release “Give Me Chance” Video

Gospel artists Bidemi Olaoba and Mercy Chinwo join forces on the uplifting new single “Give Me Chance.” This joyful anthem is a celebration of worship, the transformative power of praise, and the overflowing gratitude in their hearts.

Inspired by personal experiences of faith and salvation, “Give Me Chance” invites listeners to experience the miracles that come with believing. The music video captures Bidemi and Mercy in their element, raising their voices and expressing their thankfulness through song and dance.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this track, crafting every word and melody to reflect our gratitude and love for the Lord. This song is our testimony—loud and clear for the world to hear!” says Bidemi.

Watch the music video below: