Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas, Zara Simon-Ogan, better known as EfikZara, is back with beauty secrets and this time, she is sharing her special techniques for getting the best out of age-old super-herb — Cloves!

Cloves are well known across Africa and in many parts of the world for their health benefits and beauty superpowers. Our ancestors used cloves in recipes from medicines, to beauty portions and even as spices for meal preparation.

In this video, EfikZara demonstrates her preferred way to use cloves, in any formulation. The method can also be used for other super herbs and spices like Rosemary, Hibiscus, etc. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Many people don’t know about this method when it comes to formulating infusions. This has changed my game and I am sure it will do the same for every DIY lover out there.

Credit: EfikZara

