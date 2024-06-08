Connect with us

Pat Attah Opens Up About Trading Celebrity Life for Peace in Germany with Teju Babyface

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release "Give Me Chance" Video

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

Bella Shmurda's "1999" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Celebration of Hustle

"I Really Feel Like I Have Peace In My Life" - Tems on The Making of Debut Album "Born In The Wild"

Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series "Bottomline" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

Ladipoe Brings the Energy with Live Medley Performance on "Lifelines Live Sessions"

Toke Makinwa is Back! Catch Up on Her Busy Year on "Toke Moments"

3 hours ago

On this episode of the Deep Dive Podcast with Teju Babyface, actor and filmmaker, Pat Attah, takes the seat as a guest and chats with Teju on the reasons he left fame and the celebrity life in Nigeria to relocate to Germany.

He explained that he couldn’t live freely as other citizens. He expressed his frustration at not being able to do everyday activities like riding a bicycle, going to the market to buy gas, or taking the bus without being recognised. This lack of freedom ultimately led him to leave Nollywood behind for a more normal life.

While many people aspire to be in Pat’s shoes, enjoying the spotlight that comes with being a celebrity, Pat chose a quieter, more serene life. He also shares with Teju what he has been up to since moving to Germany, shedding light on his new endeavours and how he has adjusted to life away from the limelight.

Watch here:

