BN TV
#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony
Six years ago, a spark ignited at a conference. Leo Dasilva was captivated by Maryam Laushi’s words, and their love story began. Today, that journey culminates in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.
Weaving together their rich heritages, Leo and Maryam celebrated their union in a stunning ceremony that blended Yoruba and Bura traditions. It was a heartwarming display of love and cultural beauty.
Get a glimpse of their magical day and see the beautiful moments from their ceremony:
The groom arriving at the ceremony
View this post on Instagram
The Bride
View this post on Instagram
The groom and his friends
View this post on Instagram
The bride and her friends
View this post on Instagram
The couple performing marriage rites from the Bura tribe in Adamawa state
View this post on Instagram
Reception looks and highlights
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credits:
Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents
Bridal Stylist: @signaturestyling_
Makeup: @mosewabeauty
Gele: @georgesnip
Engagement Cake: @cakevelvet_ng
Trad outfit: @mazellebridal
Photography: @bedgepictures
Videography: @hawthornmedia01
Alaga: @preciousbeeconcepts
Decor: @bluevelvetmarquee
Dj and sound: @iamdjgabby
Content Creator: @orela_creates