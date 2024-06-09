masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Six years ago, a spark ignited at a conference. Leo Dasilva was captivated by Maryam Laushi’s words, and their love story began. Today, that journey culminates in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Weaving together their rich heritages, Leo and Maryam celebrated their union in a stunning ceremony that blended Yoruba and Bura traditions. It was a heartwarming display of love and cultural beauty.

Get a glimpse of their magical day and see the beautiful moments from their ceremony:

The groom arriving at the ceremony

The Bride

The groom and his friends

The bride and her friends

The couple performing marriage rites from the Bura tribe in Adamawa state

Reception looks and highlights

Credits:

Planner: @exquisiteluxuryevents

Bridal Stylist: @signaturestyling_

Makeup: @mosewabeauty

Gele: @georgesnip

Engagement Cake: @cakevelvet_ng

Trad outfit: @mazellebridal

Photography: @bedgepictures

Videography: @hawthornmedia01

Alaga: @preciousbeeconcepts

Decor: @bluevelvetmarquee

Dj and sound: @iamdjgabby

Content Creator: @orela_creates