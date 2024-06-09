Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in “Who Go Pay” Visualiser

Following the release of of his EP, “Before The Feast,” Falz has released the visualiser for his track “Who Go Pay,” featuring the vocals of Adekunle Gold.

“Before The Feast” is a sonic reflection of Falz’s signature style – clever wordplay, immersive storytelling, and a genre-bending approach. He describes the EP as “a renaissance happening before our eyes… a journey of coming into being.”

Watch the visualiser and also learn the lyrics of the song below: