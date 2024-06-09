Connect with us

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in "Who Go Pay" Visualiser

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Pat Attah Opens Up About Trading Celebrity Life for Peace in Germany with Teju Babyface

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release "Give Me Chance" Video

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

Bella Shmurda's "1999" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Celebration of Hustle

"I Really Feel Like I Have Peace In My Life" - Tems on The Making of Debut Album "Born In The Wild"

Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series "Bottomline" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Following the release of of his EP, “Before The Feast,” Falz has released the visualiser for his track “Who Go Pay,” featuring the vocals of Adekunle Gold.

“Before The Feast” is a sonic reflection of Falz’s signature style – clever wordplay, immersive storytelling, and a genre-bending approach. He describes the EP as “a renaissance happening before our eyes… a journey of coming into being.”

Watch the visualiser and also learn the lyrics of the song below:

