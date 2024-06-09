Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Bake This Delicious Braided Challah Bread Using Raphiat's Lifestyle Recipe

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in "Who Go Pay" Visualiser

BN TV Weddings

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Movies & TV

Pat Attah Opens Up About Trading Celebrity Life for Peace in Germany with Teju Babyface

Beauty BN TV Culture Living

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

BN TV Music

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release "Give Me Chance" Video

BN TV Inspired Living

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda's "1999" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Celebration of Hustle

BN TV

Bake This Delicious Braided Challah Bread Using Raphiat’s Lifestyle Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Forget store-bought bread for a minute. There is nothing quite like the aroma of freshly baked homemade Challah bread wafting from the oven. Raphiat’s Lifestyle invites you to try this beautiful braided bread, a twist on your everyday loaf.

Made with familiar ingredients like yeast, flour, sugar, salt, eggs, and margarine, this Challah follows a classic recipe with a lovely presentation.

Raphiat effortlessly mixes everything in a bowl and then kneads the dough for about 15 minutes. After a warm rise, she finishes it off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds before baking it to golden perfection.

Watch the full recipe come together here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php