Bake This Delicious Braided Challah Bread Using Raphiat’s Lifestyle Recipe

Forget store-bought bread for a minute. There is nothing quite like the aroma of freshly baked homemade Challah bread wafting from the oven. Raphiat’s Lifestyle invites you to try this beautiful braided bread, a twist on your everyday loaf.

Made with familiar ingredients like yeast, flour, sugar, salt, eggs, and margarine, this Challah follows a classic recipe with a lovely presentation.

Raphiat effortlessly mixes everything in a bowl and then kneads the dough for about 15 minutes. After a warm rise, she finishes it off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds before baking it to golden perfection.

Watch the full recipe come together here: