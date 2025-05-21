Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Imagine whipping up a batch of sweet crêpes, and then filling them with a flavour-packed mix of seasoned chicken and fresh vegetables. Can you picture it? Now, how many do you think you could eat in one go? The good news is making them isn’t hard at all. Raphiat’s Lifestyle has shared a simple, easy-to-follow recipe tutorial just for you.

To make the crêpes, you’ll need some basic staples: eggs, flour, oil, sugar, salt, and milk. For the chicken, gather chicken breasts, a chicken seasoning mix, salt, paprika, black pepper, and onion powder. As for the sauce, you’ll be using oil, onions, mixed bell peppers, carrots, and both red and white cabbage. And to finish things off, the cream is a delicious blend of mayonnaise, milk, honey, soya spice, paprika, and parsley.

Raphiat starts by cutting the chicken breasts into strips and seasoning them before stir-frying with some onions and peppers. She notes that you can also swap out the chicken for beef if you prefer. Once the chicken is partially cooked, she adds the chopped vegetables and gives it all a quick 30-second stir-fry to keep the veggies fresh and crunchy.

Next, she prepares the crêpe batter, lightly greases her pan, and cooks each crêpe to a perfect golden brown. Then comes the fun part—filling each crêpe with the savoury chicken and vegetable mix, drizzling on some of that creamy sauce, and returning them to the pan. This step helps the crêpes hold together nicely and gives them a slightly crispy finish. For that final touch, she adds another spoonful of cream and garnishes with chopped parsley.

This dish is as tasty as it sounds, perfect as a healthy snack or even a light meal.

Watch how she makes it below.