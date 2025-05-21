Connect with us

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

Baking Carrot Cake This Weekend? Here’s a Recipe to Try from Toms

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Looking for your next go-to snack? Raphiat’s Lifestyle crispy, creamy stuffed crêpes are as easy to make as they are to love.
Published

19 minutes ago

 on

Imagine whipping up a batch of sweet crêpes, and then filling them with a flavour-packed mix of seasoned chicken and fresh vegetables. Can you picture it? Now, how many do you think you could eat in one go? The good news is making them isn’t hard at all. Raphiats Lifestyle has shared a simple, easy-to-follow recipe tutorial just for you.

To make the crêpes, you’ll need some basic staples: eggs, flour, oil, sugar, salt, and milk. For the chicken, gather chicken breasts, a chicken seasoning mix, salt, paprika, black pepper, and onion powder. As for the sauce, you’ll be using oil, onions, mixed bell peppers, carrots, and both red and white cabbage. And to finish things off, the cream is a delicious blend of mayonnaise, milk, honey, soya spice, paprika, and parsley.

Raphiat starts by cutting the chicken breasts into strips and seasoning them before stir-frying with some onions and peppers. She notes that you can also swap out the chicken for beef if you prefer. Once the chicken is partially cooked, she adds the chopped vegetables and gives it all a quick 30-second stir-fry to keep the veggies fresh and crunchy.

Next, she prepares the crêpe batter, lightly greases her pan, and cooks each crêpe to a perfect golden brown. Then comes the fun part—filling each crêpe with the savoury chicken and vegetable mix, drizzling on some of that creamy sauce, and returning them to the pan. This step helps the crêpes hold together nicely and gives them a slightly crispy finish. For that final touch, she adds another spoonful of cream and garnishes with chopped parsley.

This dish is as tasty as it sounds, perfect as a healthy snack or even a light meal.

Watch how she makes it below.

