Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

Rihanna is not slowing down as she recently announced “Fenty Hair” is launching on the 13th of June, 2024.

Being this iconic isn’t easy & servin’ all these hair looks can take its toll. That’s why #FENTYHAIR is pullin’ up with clinical hair repair for all types, textures + needs, from the mind of the hair OG herself. ⭐️⭐️ — Fenty Beauty

Fenty Hair will be exclusively available at fentyhair.com on June 10 to people with early access!

Check out her announcement portraits by swiping through the carousel below:

Watch the Fenty Hair commercial featuring Riri below:

A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️ — Rihanna on Instagram

