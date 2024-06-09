Connect with us

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Living

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

Beauty Inspired News

Temi Otedola is L'Oréal Paris' 1st-ever African Digital Ambassador

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Beauty

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Rihanna is not slowing down as she recently announced Fenty Hair is launching on the 13th of June, 2024.

Being this iconic isn’t easy & servin’ all these hair looks can take its toll. That’s why #FENTYHAIR is pullin’ up with clinical hair repair for all types, textures + needs, from the mind of the hair OG herself. ⭐️⭐️

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Hair will be exclusively available at fentyhair.com on June 10 to people with early access!

Check out her announcement portraits by swiping through the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Watch the Fenty Hair commercial featuring Riri below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️

Rihanna on Instagram

Credit: Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php