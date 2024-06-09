Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Bake This Delicious Braided Challah Bread Using Raphiat's Lifestyle Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in "Who Go Pay" Visualiser

BN TV Weddings

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Movies & TV

Pat Attah Opens Up About Trading Celebrity Life for Peace in Germany with Teju Babyface

Beauty BN TV Culture Living

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

BN TV Music

Get Ready to Praise! Bidemi Olaoba & Mercy Chinwo Release "Give Me Chance" Video

BN TV Inspired Living

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Premieres on YouTube | Watch

BN TV

“Is It More Than Friendship?” Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The friend zone: a dreaded place where feelings linger unrequited. We’ve all heard the phrases: “You’re like a brother/sister to me,” or “I just see you as a friend.” But what if those feelings run deeper? What if you secretly crave a romantic connection with someone you already know and care about?

Laju Iren is here to help you navigate this tricky situation. In her video, she tackles the common challenge of transitioning from friend zone to relationship zone. If you’re harbouring secret feelings for a friend, this video is your roadmap to exploring a potential romance.

Laju advises to gauge your friend’s interest first – teasing out if there’s a chance for something more, and shares tips for subtly shifting the dynamic and the art of navigating the “friend zone” conversation, where you now communicate your feelings openly and honestly.

Don’t settle for unspoken desires. Watch the video below and discover the secrets to taking your friendship to the next level:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Let’s Talk Money & Investment with Solape Akinpelu in This Week’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: Understanding Government Allocation in Lagos State Real Estate

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Saving Our Children Through Smarter Food Choices 

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences
css.php