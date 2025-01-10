Gentlemen, Laju Iren Has Something to Say—And You’ll Want to Listen

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Gentlemen, Laju Iren has an important message for you. In her latest video, she’s speaking directly to good men who might be making some costly mistakes in their relationships and personal lives without even realising it.

She starts by diving into a topic many avoid: unresolved trauma. Laju explains how past experiences, especially from childhood, can shape behaviours like difficulty trusting women or struggles with anger. Her advice is to start by connecting these behaviours to their roots—healing begins there.

She also touches on other challenges men face, like setting boundaries, dealing with peer pressure, and the constant assumption that they always have to be strong.

Want to know more? Watch the video below.

