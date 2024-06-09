Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

So you’re looking for the best romantic movies to watch with bae? Look no further. Look no further than Akah and Claire Nnani’s curated list of top romantic movies. They’ve scoured streaming services and their own memories to bring you the perfect picks for a night of cuddles and popcorn.

Bonus? These movies might even spark some interesting conversations! So, grab your bae, get comfy, and get ready to hit play.

Want to see their top 5 picks? Scroll down to watch the video!