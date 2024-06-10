Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film “From Ajegunle To Forbes”

Veekee James has never been one to shy away from her inspiring story. The top Nigerian fashion designer whose designs are putting Nigerian fashion on the global scale and is on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list has made a short film, “From Ajegunle To Forbes.” It chronicles her life, from her humble beginnings in Ajegunle to leaving school and launching her fashion career from her mother’s living room.

“This one’s for every person out here with a DREAM…” Veekee James declares.

Driven by a promise to make her mother proud, Veekee James has soared. She now designs for celebrities for all kinds of events, from weddings to prestigious award shows. At the recent Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs), she created stunning looks for style icons like Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Uche Montana, Funke Akindele, and Tomike Adeoye. Impressively, four of these designs were recognised by BellaNaija Style as part of their “Best Dressed” list.

Veekee James’s talent is gaining international recognition. CNN’s African Voices Changemakers recently featured her alongside Andrea Iyama, highlighting them as two Nigerian fashion designers who are reshaping the global industry, all the way from Nigeria.

Watch her inspiring short film below: