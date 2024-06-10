“Nigerian Idol” Top 7 Revealed! Watch Their Epic ‘Diva & Divo’ Performances!

Episode 8 of “Nigerian Idol” season 9 brought the glitz and glam with “Diva and Divo Night.” Contestants channelled their inner superstars, belting out classics by icons like Michael Jackson, Miriam Makeba, and Stevie Wonder.

Following Jennifer Ugomu’s elimination last week, the competition continued with 9 hopefuls. This week saw the emotional departures of David Garland and Gracia, leaving 7 contestants vying for the crown: Mira Clear, Maio, Chioma, Chima, Lady Ruth, Lammy and Stevie

Don’t miss their epic performances below! And remember, the fate of your favourite contestant is in your hands – vote now to keep them in the competition:

Mira Clear

Mira Clear knew what the rich aunties in gold boots needed and she served it with sass, class and big notes! The songstress mesmerised Nigerian Idol S9 judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani and 9ice with her execution of Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You” from the 2005 album “The Breakthrough.”

Maio

Stepping into the disco brogues of MJ’s legendary legacy is no easy fit. But Maio was inspired by his execution of Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” from the 1991 album “Dangerous.”

Chioma

In another stunning vocal delivery, Chioma shimmied and shook when serving up a powerhouse performance of Tina Turner’s iconic hit “Proud Mary” from her 1971 album “Workin’ Together.”

Chima

Having wowed with the most impressive display of vocal agility throughout his time on Nigerian Idol S9, Chima brought soulful emotion to Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” from his 1980 album “Hotter than July.” Chima continued to bring raw emotion and vulnerability to his performances, allowing him to deliver a memorable rendition of the timeless classic.

Lady Ruth

Whistle registers, falsettos and big range were the order of the day as Lady Ruth played with vocal gymnastics on Mariah Carey’s timeless ballad, “My All,” from the 1997 album “Butterfly.”

Lammy

Now that the judges have acknowledged Lammy’s aura as a natural superstar, he has all the confidence to play with the high notes while maintaining raw emotion on the great classics. He did it again for his rendition of “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from Bryan Adams’ 1991 album “Waking Up the Neighbours.”

Stevie

Stevie stepped into his Mo’town rhythm and blues for a mellow rendition of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You” from their 1969 album “Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5.” His soulful performance and powerful vocals pay homage to this timeless classic.

Gracia

Fresh from her triumphant rendition of Miriam Makeba’s “Pata Pata,” Gracia continued her winning streak with another lush restyling of a revered golden oldie. This time the songbird wowed with raspy riffs for her rendition of Patti LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade” from the 1974 album “Nightbirds.”

David Garland

David Garland proved that he is ready to play in the big leagues during his awe-inspiring take on Celine Dion’s 2002 hit, “I Surrender” from her lauded album “A New Day Has Come.”