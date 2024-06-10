Is 2024 Seeing More Female Artists At The Forefront of the Nigerian Music Scene?

For some time now, the Nigerian music scene has witnessed a phenomenal rise in young female artists who are not only releasing hit songs and topping charts; but are redefining success on their terms and pushing boundaries. From Ayra Starr and Tems‘ new albums to Simi’s recent single and many other female artists releasing music, collaborating, and supporting one another on social media, these women are at the forefront of the Nigeria music scene and playing by their rules – in a non-controversial, good-vibes way, might I add. The girlies are winning and, musically, we’re eating good this year!

Many years ago, female artists often struggled to keep their heads above water in an industry that is largely male-dominated. From regular EPs and albums to selling-out concerts, we’ve had women like Tiwa Savage, Simi, Yemi Alade, Waje, Omawunmi, Asa and so on forge their paths and churn out great music amidst stiff competition. Talk about Tiwa Savage’s recent short film, “Water and Garri,” complete with a 10-track soundtrack featuring collaborations with Asa and Ayra Starr. Or Simi exemplifying the multifaceted artist, handling songwriting, production, and even working behind the scenes for her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Yet, their journeys haven’t been smooth sailing. Simi’s “Woman” captures the sexism she and many other women face. Music executives pressured her to fit a “sexy” stereotype, and “there were even people who did not want to work with women because they thought they could not function after having children or getting married,” Simi said.

As the years go by, we see more female artists breaking these glass ceilings into smithereens and thriving locally, and on the international stage. The recent Grammy Awards saw two female artists – Ayra Starr and Tems – out of eight Nigerian nominees. Ayra Starr’s “Rush” earned her a nomination for Best African Music Performance, while Tems’ contribution to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” added another nomination to her already impressive list, including a first Grammy Award win in 2023 for her work on Future’s “Wait For You.”

We also see more global collaborations and impact. Ayra Starr’s album “The Year I Turned 21” reached the top 100 on the UK Official Charts, a first for a Nigerian female artist. She also set a new Spotify record with over 1,2 million streams within the first day of its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celestial being 👼🏾🤍🎖 (@ayrastarr)

Tems is evolving; releasing her debut album “Born In The Wild” and embracing a new way of expressing her artistic vision. She tells Apple that the album was a new way of expressing herself. “I think I had to unlearn a lot of things. This album is just a new way of me expressing myself, while still centring who I am in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Fave, Qing Madi, and Bloody Civilian are other artists shaping the scene. Fave’s breakout hit “Baby Riddim” topped the Nigerian Turntable chart, making her the second female lead artist to achieve this feat. Her collaboration with Davido on his track “Kante” off his “Timeless” album further solidified her talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fave (@faveszn)

At 17 years of age, Qing Madi released her self-titled debut EP with tracks like “See Finish” and “Ole.” Her song “Vision” later received a remix featuring Chloe Bailey. In January 2024, alongside OdumoduBlvck, Bloody Civilian, and Tyla, Qing Madi was inducted into Apple Music’s Rising Class of 2024. She’s also one of Billboard’s 21 Under 21 2024 most innovative and influential artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qing(King) Madi (@qingmadi)

The spotlight on young female artists in Nigeria will not shine brightly enough without Bloody Civilian, who started as a record producer before becoming a recording artist. She broke ground with her Grammy nomination for the song “Wake Up” featuring Rema on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. Her debut single “How To Kill A Man” showcased her multifaceted skills, with her writing, directing, and production talents all on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLOODY CIVILIAN (@bloody__civ)

Undoubtedly, this is a golden age for young female Nigerian artists – a far cry from the mid-2010s. Today’s landscape is bursting with women in the mainstream across different genres and at the forefront of Afrobeats. These women are winning, what a time to be alive!