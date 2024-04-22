Connect with us

Music

Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

BN TV Music

1da Banton Celebrates Success with Bella Shmurda in "Evidence" Video

BN TV Music

Watch Yadah & Sunmisola Agbebi in Live Version of "Never Seen"

BN TV Music

New Video: Minz feat. 255 - Shadow

BN TV Music

New Video: Esther Oji - Language of Your Heart

BN TV Music

BNXN & Ruger Chat with Billboard News on their Reunion, Joint Album "RnB," Afrobeats & More

BN TV Music

Ckay and Olamide Collab on New Single "Wahala"

BN TV Music

Ladipoe Seeks Peace of Mind in New Single "Hallelujah" feat. Rozzz & Morrelo

BN TV Music

Watch Chike Deliver a Live Perfomance of "Egwu" on Recording Academy's Global Spin

Music

Listen to Nasboi's New Single "Small Money"

Music

Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Credit: Simi

Singer and songwriter Simi, known for her soulful voice and blend of afro-pop, R&B, and highlife, has become a superstar in the music industry. Her music has amassed over 1 billion streams across platforms, solidifying her as a major force in the growing female segment of Nigeria’s music scene.

This interview with CNN’s African Voices Changemakers dives into Simi’s musical journey. We learn how it all began in the church choir, where she wrote her first song at the tender age of ten, how music transformed from a passion to a full-fledged career, and how she writes and engineers her songs

The interview also explores the story behind her hit song “Joromi,” revealing it was a last-minute creation, and features Simi’s mother, who admits she had no idea music would become her daughter’s chosen profession.

Watch the full interview here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN Africa (@cnnafrica)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php