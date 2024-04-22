Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

Singer and songwriter Simi, known for her soulful voice and blend of afro-pop, R&B, and highlife, has become a superstar in the music industry. Her music has amassed over 1 billion streams across platforms, solidifying her as a major force in the growing female segment of Nigeria’s music scene.

This interview with CNN’s African Voices Changemakers dives into Simi’s musical journey. We learn how it all began in the church choir, where she wrote her first song at the tender age of ten, how music transformed from a passion to a full-fledged career, and how she writes and engineers her songs

The interview also explores the story behind her hit song “Joromi,” revealing it was a last-minute creation, and features Simi’s mother, who admits she had no idea music would become her daughter’s chosen profession.

Watch the full interview here.