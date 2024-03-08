How African Female Artists Are Putting Africa on Global Music Charts

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, one thing holds true for many African female artists: they have experienced massive growth and an incredible past year. From Afrobeats to Amapiano and other genres of music, female artists are at the forefront of Africa’s musical revolution, putting the continent and its rich music culture on the global map. Artists like award-winning Tems, Simi, Nikita Kering, Makhadzi, Yemi Alade, Asa, Kamo Mphela, Fave, Zahara, Teni, Waje, Ria Sean and many more, have not only gained global recognition by leveraging local and international collaborations, and performed on global stages, they have also amassed huge streaming numbers.

As we celebrate today, we look at the steady rise of 5 artists in the music scene globally, locally and on Spotify: Tyla, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Xenia Manasseh, and Bloody Civilian.

On the 4th of February, Tyla received her first-ever Grammy Award in the newly-minted category, Best African Music Performance, for her debut breakout song, “Water”. It has been a massive run for the South African singer since Water went viral across social media and streaming platforms. In the past 90 days, Tyla’s “Water” has had a 110% increase in listeners on Spotify’s RADAR, making it one of the most streamed songs by female African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa, and Tyla, one of the most streamed female African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa. While receiving the award, Tyla said, “I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old.” Undoubtedly, being the youngest African female artist to clinch a Grammy Award is a major feat!

Another global artist dominating charts and playlists is Ayra Starr, who debuted her music career with an eponymous EP in 2021. A few months later, she released her debut album, “19 & Dangerous” which included “Bloody Samaritan” – one of the biggest songs with about 74 million streams on Spotify. Since releasing “19 & Dangerous”, Ayra Starr has proven to be one of the most prolific singers and songwriters from Africa. Her song, “Rush”, was nominated for Best African Music Performance at the Grammys, and is one of the most streamed songs by female African artists in Sub-Sahara Africa in the last 90 days, with an impressive 91% increase in listeners on Spotify’s RADAR, making Ayra one of the most streamed female African artists.

We cannot talk about artists who are contributing massively to Africa’s musical scene without mentioning Xenia Manasseh. Firming her foot in the global music industry, Xenia contributed to Brandy’s Christmas album, “Christmas With Brandy”, has a 113% listening growth on Spotify, and over 205,000 monthly listeners.

Another artist contributing to the success of Afrobeats globally is Bloody Civilian. Bloody Civilian is the first female Grammy-nominated producer from Nigeria for her song, “Wake Up” featuring Rema, on the Grammy-nominated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. She is the 7th most streamed African female artist on Spotify and her song, “Blood on The Dance Floor”, is Spotify’s most streamed song in Sub-Saharan Africa in the last 90 days with a 53% listening growth in 3 weeks. Beyond huge streaming numbers, Bloody Civilian has contributed to major projects including a soundtrack for “One Love: The Movie”, a movie about the legendary life of Bob Marley.

And then we have the OG, Tiwa Savage. Her contribution to the African music industry in the past decade is indelible. Since her debut album, “Once Upon A Time”, released in 2013, Tiwa Savage has been on a steady rise, both in the quality of her music and in collaborations. Tiwa Savage is currently one of Spotify’s most streamed female African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The success of African female artists is not just about the numbers, but also the stories they tell through their music. Each song, each album, and each music video is a celebration of the culture and the vibrant spirit they embody. Their talent and fervour are palpable, their work rate is undeniably good and their output is outstanding.

The African music industry is a treasure trove of creativity. As female artists continue to rise, it’s evident that the world is not just listening but embracing their talent, taking in their music with renewed open-mindedness. Currently, the impact of African female artists on the global music scene is undeniable, and their influence will continue to shape the industry for years to come. With each streaming milestone and each accolade, they are not just making history but creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come, and we cannot wait to see them make exploits!

As we celebrate IWD, we can inspire inclusion in the music industry by paying better attention to African female acts. Stream their songs, play their music, attend their shows, and encourage them at all times. Above all, pay them!

Happy International Women’s Day.

___________________________________________________

This has been published in partnership with Spotify.