International Women’s Day 2024: How Can We All Inspire Inclusion for Women?

If someone had asked me two years ago, I would have found words like ‘she-eo,’ ‘herstory,’ and ‘shero’ cringe-worthy. I believed that there was no need to put a gender spin on words to create space for women; that women could be acknowledged and celebrated without modifying words. I have come to realise it doesn’t work that way. While I am still unsure of my stance, I can say that I’ve come to understand the reasoning behind these words.

Since time immemorial, language has been instrumental in creating a sense of belonging. Language not only gives form and meaning to concepts but also possesses the ability to influence how individuals perceive the world. In today’s world of many divisions, languages create inclusiveness and spaces, especially for marginalised people. From one language to another, think of how certain words you use give you a sense of your individuality and a form of identity.

The term “herstory” was coined in the late 1960s to highlight women’s roles in history from a female perspective. Given that history often focuses on the contributions of men, “herstory” serves to challenge conventional historiography. Meanwhile, “history” is linguistically separate from the possessive pronoun ‘his,’ and “herstory” was never meant to replace or serve as a synonym for “history”. Instead, it is used to “emphasise that women’s lives, deeds, and participation in human affairs have been neglected or undervalued in standard histories.”

However, few stories of women are adequately documented. For instance, the story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti. While it is commonly recognised as the first woman in Nigeria to drive a car and Fela Kuti’s mother, her legacy extends well beyond this. Funmilayo was the first female Nigerian political activist who ended the unfair taxes imposed on women by the colonial government and was one of the most influential people who negotiated for the independence of Nigeria with British authorities. This is the ‘herstory’ that we hope to see become an integral part of mainstream storytelling and in the history curriculum taught in schools.

It isn’t only in telling women’s stories that we see a gender gap. From the workplace to religious spaces, politics, finance, media, and so on, we see women being underrepresented. Their experiences vary – from earning less than their male counterparts for doing the same job to being passed over for important assignments.

Reports about gender disparities are concerning, across sectors and countries. For example, statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics in Nigeria, where women make up a smaller percentage in federal ministries (42.10%) and have lower representation in higher-ranking positions (31.97%), emphasise the gender imbalance in workplaces. Besides workplace disparities in representation, the sexism and misogyny women face on a daily basis hinders certain progress. A UN perception survey shows that 93.7% of Nigerians hold at least one sexist bias against women, and these biases transcend across all aspects of society.

These statistics are nit just numbers; they affect women. It means women’s life and culture get to be defined by men. It decides whether they get to own property, earn equal wages, be educated, vote, and enjoy a life free of violence and discrimination – basic human rights everyone is entitled to.

But we can change that in our lifetime. One way to do so is by championing inclusion. In the pursuit of a more equitable society where women are not only seen but heard, inclusion is important. Inclusion ensures that the woman has a seat at the table, where her opinions are acknowledged and valued. It enables a system where women have equal opportunities to succeed based on their skills and talents. From accessing education, to being voted for, to being employed, and involved in decision-making, inclusion works to create spaces that facilitate women’s entry and aids their retainment. It acknowledges and addresses the biases they encounter, establishing safe spaces dedicated to their growth. So, when organisations adopt names like techHER or SHEtech, which might sound a bit on the nose, they are actively contributing to breaking barriers and ensuring women have equal access to opportunities in tech, just like their male counterparts. Women are looking to be acknowledged not just for their gender, but for their exceptional qualities and their inherent value as individuals. They want to know that they are here, are a part of something bigger and they matter in the larger scheme of things.

It is important to add that inspiring inclusion does not only come from the top. You and I can foster inclusion in our circles and communities. Start by listening to the women around you and amplifying their voices. Don’t amplify harmful stereotypes about women, instead speak up for women when you have the chance. Hire women, support women-led initiatives, and encourage a woman today. Together, we can build a more equitable society where women thrive.

Happy International Women’s Day.

