Wunmi Adelusi: How Gender-Friendly Policies Promote Inclusion in The Workplace

As I reflect on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, Inspire Inclusion, I am reminded of a newsletter I received from my mentor during last year’s celebration titled “Will you be your sister’s keeper?” The message resonated deeply, highlighting the privilege that professional women often overlook, such as having access to mobile services, internet connectivity, and other technological tools. Despite these benefits, many women still face exclusion, particularly in the workplace, due to unfriendly and gender-exclusive policies.

Growing up in Nigeria, it was common to believe that aiming for average as a woman was the norm. It was often met with skepticism when one dared to dream bigger as if it was too much to ask. However, I witnessed women who defied these norms and achieved remarkable career heights, which instilled hope in me. It made me realise that despite the biases against women, success is achievable.

Recently, I experienced firsthand the impact of family-friendly policies on career trajectories, particularly for women. Although diversity, equity, and inclusion are recognized as essential workplace values, their actual implementation is still lacking. The absence of gender-friendly policies perpetuates exclusion, hindering women’s advancement in leadership roles.

The slow progress in shattering glass ceilings and fostering workplace inclusion is a result of concerted policy advocacy efforts. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women’s participation in the workforce has only increased from 32.7% in 1948 to 56.2% in 2020, reflecting a mere 23.5% increase in 72 years. The 2022 Gender Gap Report projects it will take 151 years to close economic gender gaps.

To inspire greater inclusion and empower women in leadership, we must address the systemic barriers they face. Many workplace policies inadvertently stifle women’s performance and alienate them from leadership positions, forcing them to choose between family and career. This dichotomy is exacerbated by the absence of gender-focused advocacy groups challenging these issues.

Globally, women shoulder a disproportionate share of childcare and household responsibilities, as highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools and childcare facilities closed, millions of women were forced to leave work to care for their children, leading to increased job turnover. This “second shift” impedes women’s career ambitions and contributes to their underrepresentation in leadership roles.

According to a report released by McKinsey & Company in 2021, for every 100 men promoted to manager, only 86 women receive promotions. This trend perpetuates the problematic “broken rung” phenomenon, which not only hinders women’s career advancement but also deprives them of the role models and mentors necessary for their success.

Implementing family-friendly policies in the workplace has shown promising results in fostering women’s inclusion and enhancing organisational outcomes. For instance, HSBC Mexico’s updated Leave Policy, including extended maternity, paternity, and adoption leave, led to increased employee satisfaction and company loyalty within a year of its introduction.

As we commemorate this International Women’s Day, let us heed the theme of “Inspiring Inclusion” by advocating for gender-inclusive policies and fostering a supportive work environment for women. It is imperative that we translate affirmations into actionable policies, measure progress, and hold organisations accountable for fostering gender inclusion. So, I ask you, how will you inspire inclusion?

***

Featured Image by Edmond Dantès for Pexels