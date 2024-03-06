10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable

If you come across Portable‘s videos online, you’d most likely catch him in his playful nature, either screaming “Wahala wahala wahala”, complaining about another artist, or shirtless, flexing his muscles. But Portable is more than just vibes. From his music and live interviews, he has offered some life lessons which I particularly believe we all need in times like this. While some of them are not quite understanding to me, I’m sure Portable must have had a reason to say them.

Who go help you no go stress you

This is one life lesson I have learnt recently. It doesn’t take a lot to get help when you meet the right person. In fact, whoever is willing to help you from the bottom of their heart will help you without asking for anything in return. Whoever stresses you while helping you is most likely not genuinely helping you but expecting a return directly or indirectly from the help. Portable has never been silent about who helped him grow in the Nigerian music industry which is why I believe he says “Who go help you no go stress you” a lot. Look at his career progression so far and you’d find out he’s indeed right.

You can help poor people but don’t stay with poor people

I believe that our mentality is shaped by our environment. If you are currently poor but have intentions to be rich and successful, you have to find a way to look beyond and even escape your immediate environment. A rich person in the company of poor people might eventually be drained of wealth or have their growth stunted. This is what Portable is advising you to do here: to not be stuck in places where poverty abounds. You have to be in places where you can see and think in abundance.

⁠Believe in yourself, a lion doesn’t fear to walk alone

Portable said “A lion don’t fear to walk alone” and I agree. At some point in your life, you’ll realise everything about your life rests on your shoulders. So you have to show up for yourself. You have to believe in yourself. You have to consider yourself a lion; bold and unafraid. Otherwise, other animals will leave you behind.

When you fake it till you make it you cannot remake it

Life’s a gamble. A lot of people advise that you fake it till make it. It works for some. But if you fake it to make it once, it probably might not work for you again. If you fake brilliance to graduate school, you can’t fake it to get a job. So rather than fake it, why not build the necessary skills to help you make it? Do you feel me?

The things wey your eyes never see, take am join the one wey your eyes don see

This is a bare truth that simply means you should expect the unexpected. You have witnessed a lot in your life, yes, but Portable advises you to expect more. Wise up and prepare for the unexpected. So the things wey your eyes never see, take am join the one wey your eyes don see.

Make money before you love

You know this already, my people. Love without money is like cake without icing. No one says it won’t be sweet, but what’s wrong with extra sweetness? Nothing! Portable advises you to make money before you fall in love. Well, it’s up to you to decide.

⁠I believe in God, my phone and my sub, every disappointment is a blessing

I may never understand why Portable believes in his phone and sub but I believe that every disappointment is a blessing. It might sound cliche but when you fail to achieve something, it’s a lesson to redirect your focus. Every disappointment is a lesson in disguise. Just believe!

Positive anything is better than negative nothing

They say half a cup is better than none, right? This is what Portable means here. No matter how small it is, you should be happy you have something, after all.

⁠Fear who no fear God

If you are a theist, then you’ll definitely relate to this. If you believe God exists, I am sure you must have been constantly told to fear God in your day-to-day activities. So it’s a no-brainer that Portable believes you should be afraid of those who do not fear God. According to Portable, whoever does not fear God is not afraid of consequences. Trust Portable, you don’t want to deal with people who have nothing to fear or lose.

Well, that’s all from me and Portable. He has a new song out with Skepta and also dropped a lot of nuggets there too. You should consider listening to it.