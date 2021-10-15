Connect with us

New Music: Simi - Woman

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Buju - Your Body

Get Ready for Ladipoe's Forthcoming EP "Providence"

New Music + Video: Timaya feat. Buju - Cold Outside

New Video: Rudeboy - Ayoyo

Adele Says New Album "30" Is Coming On November 19

This Video of Johnny Drille Performing "Ova" is All Shades of Awesome

Wizkid's "Essence" feat. Tems & Justin Bieber Makes History as Nigeria's 1st Top 10 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy - Somebody's Son

Olamide Announces 9-city 'Carpe Diem' Tour in the US for November

New Music: Simi – Woman

Afrobeats singer Simi has finally released her highly anticipated single titled “Woman“, following her recent social media challenge tagged #NobodyLikeWoman.

The challenge which went viral during the week received several posts from women all around the country including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Toolz, Anita Osuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Kie Kie, Osas Ighodaro, Temi Otedola, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Annie Idibia, Nikky Loye, Efe Irele, Mercy Eke, Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh, Lala Akindoju, Jemima Osunde, Lola OJ, Rinu Oduala, Khafi, Seyi Shay, Mariam Bakre (Mory Coco) and many others who shared some of the most hurtful things that have been said to them.

With her new release, Simi celebrates women and hopes that going forward, “we are mindful of the words we say and the seeds that we plant in the lives of people. I also hope that we learn to support and protect women that are not able to do so for themselves.”

Read what Simi had to say:

Listen to “Woman” below:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team.

