Editor’s Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido’s “Timeless” Album with These Songs

A whole year has passed since Davido dropped his much-anticipated fourth studio album, “Timeless.” Released after a brief hiatus, the album has become a success, breaking records, setting new ones, and even earning Davido his first Grammy Award nomination.

On its release, “Timeless” became the most streamed album by an African artist in a single day, with over 50 million plays across multiple music platforms, surpassing Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos.” It also had the highest number of album preorders for an album by an African artist, breaking the previous record set by Burna Boy‘s “Twice As Tall.” The second single of the album “Unavailable” earned him the title of Best Male Artist and Best Collaboration at the Trace Awards, and the music video has over eighty-one million views on YouTube.

In December 2023, “Timeless” made Billboard’s “Top 50 Best Albums of 2023: Staff List” and bagged three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Best Global Album, Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable,” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

The album, produced by a collective including Ragee, Darmie, Magicsticks, 1da Banton, and Blaisebeatz, explores musical styles including amapiano, afrobeats, dancehall, highlife, and hip-hop across its seventeen tracks. Davido also brought together a stellar line-up of collaborators, featuring the likes of Angélique Kidjo, The Cavemen, Skepta, Asake, and Focalistic.

Timeless has proved to be a timeless collection, with groovy tunes and jams that keep us hitting repeat and jamming on the dance floor.

Take a look at our favourite songs from the album:

“Away”

“Na Money” featuring The Cavemen and Angélique Kidjo

“In the Garden” featuring Morravey

“For The Road”

“No Competition” featuring Asake

“Kante” featuring Fave

“Over Dem”