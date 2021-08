Grammy-award winning Afrobeats star Wizkid has finally released the deluxe edition of his “Made In Lagos” album.

The project adds 3 new tracks to the previous 14-track album, making 18 tracks altogether. The new tracks include “Anoti“, “Mood” featuring Buju, “Steady” and “Essence” remix featuring Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Listen to the album below: