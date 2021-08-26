Made Kuti Joins Recording Academy Class of 2021

Made Kuti has announced some exciting news: he has been selected to join the Recording Academy class of 2021 as a voting member.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 26, to express his joy at his new feat. He wrote:

Humbled to be a voting member of @recordingacademy class of 2021.

Looking forward to contributing as positively and progressively as possible💪🏿❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omorinmade Anikulapo-Kuti (@madekuti)

According to the music recording company, voting membership “is for performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry. Voting Members determine GRAMMY winners each year.”

Niniola is also a member of the 2021 class. Music AnR, Bankulli, and Ghanaian producer Juls were inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy class of 2020, while Aramide was appointed to the Governance Board in 2019.

The invites also confirm the Academy’s appreciation of music creators’ and professionals’ significant efforts to influencing progressive changes in the music industry.

Photo Credit: @madekuti