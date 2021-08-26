“I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo” – Fancy Acholonu reveals

Alexx Ekubo‘s ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu has decided to pump the brakes on their wedding.

The model released a statement on her Instagram page announcing that she has ended her relationship, engagement and called off the wedding with the Nollywood actor. “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo,” she wrote.

“I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much,” she concluded.

The couple announced their engagement on May 3 and slated the traditional wedding for November 20, 2021, in Imo state, and the white wedding for November 27, 2021, in Lagos state.