Events
#AMVCA10 Begins With Cultural Day Extravaganza | See Celebrities’ Looks
The excitement for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards officially began today, with the Cultural Day event, a rich celebration of Nigeria’s heritage. The Cultural Day event kicks off a series of activities preceding the award night tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th, and will feature musical performances and special cultural presentations.
As usual, Nigerian celebrities turned heads on the red carpet, showcasing the country’s diverse beauty through their exquisite traditional attires. From Liquorose’s stunning pink and green ensemble to Kunle Remi‘s outfit that embodied his Nigerian roots, each look paid homage to a different region and cultural tradition. Tana Adelana stood out in a modern interpretation of a Northern Arewa princess outfit.
Guiding the festivities in a stunning Fulani-style northern attire was the ever-gracious host, Tomike Adeoye.
View this post on Instagram
See how celebrities turned up for the event:
Liquorose
View this post on Instagram
Kunle Remi
View this post on Instagram
Saga Adeoluwa
View this post on Instagram
Tana Adelana
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
Bisola Aiyeola
View this post on Instagram
Akin Faminu
View this post on Instagram
Simi Drey
View this post on Instagram
Adedimeji Lateef
View this post on Instagram
Tacha
View this post on Instagram
Scarlet Gomez
View this post on Instagram
Do2dtun
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram