#AMVCA10 Begins With Cultural Day Extravaganza | See Celebrities' Looks

Experience Inner Drive and Embark on an Epic Journey Through Individual Stories

Celebrities Bring Fashion Flair to the "Water & Garri" Premiere in Lagos | See Looks & Highlights

PiggyVest Unveils Future Plans and Exciting Features at Open House Event

Follow Oluwadunsin's Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

DICE 2.0 Navigates Insights into Africa's Creative Economy | Get the Scoop

Introducing a New Wave of Creativity as Del-York Creative Academy Unleashes her Nurtured African Creatives

Our Editors' Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Credit: Liquourose

The excitement for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards officially began today, with the Cultural Day event, a rich celebration of Nigeria’s heritage. The Cultural Day event kicks off a series of activities preceding the award night tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th, and will feature musical performances and special cultural presentations.

As usual, Nigerian celebrities turned heads on the red carpet, showcasing the country’s diverse beauty through their exquisite traditional attires. From Liquorose’s stunning pink and green ensemble to Kunle Remi‘s outfit that embodied his Nigerian roots, each look paid homage to a different region and cultural tradition. Tana Adelana stood out in a modern interpretation of a Northern Arewa princess outfit.

Guiding the festivities in a stunning Fulani-style northern attire was the ever-gracious host, Tomike Adeoye.

 

See how celebrities turned up for the event:

Liquorose

 

Kunle Remi

 

Saga Adeoluwa

 

Tana Adelana

 

Iyabo Ojo

 

Bisola Aiyeola

 

Akin Faminu

 

Simi Drey

 

Adedimeji Lateef

 

Tacha

Scarlet Gomez

 

Do2dtun

 

Marvin Achi

 

