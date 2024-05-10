AMVCA10 Begins With Cultural Day Extravaganza | See Celebrities’ Looks

The excitement for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards officially began today, with the Cultural Day event, a rich celebration of Nigeria’s heritage. The Cultural Day event kicks off a series of activities preceding the award night tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th, and will feature musical performances and special cultural presentations.

As usual, Nigerian celebrities turned heads on the red carpet, showcasing the country’s diverse beauty through their exquisite traditional attires. From Liquorose’s stunning pink and green ensemble to Kunle Remi‘s outfit that embodied his Nigerian roots, each look paid homage to a different region and cultural tradition. Tana Adelana stood out in a modern interpretation of a Northern Arewa princess outfit.

Guiding the festivities in a stunning Fulani-style northern attire was the ever-gracious host, Tomike Adeoye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

See how celebrities turned up for the event:

Liquorose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Kunle Remi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Saga Adeoluwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Tana Adelana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tana Egbo-Adelana (@tanaadelana)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Bisola Aiyeola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Simi Drey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adedimeji Lateef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tacha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. TACHA🇬🇭🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@symply_tacha)

Scarlet Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Scarlet Gomes (@thescarletgomez)

Do2dtun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

Marvin Achi