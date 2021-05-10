Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

She Said Yes: Alexx Ekubo And Longtime Love Fancy Acholonu Are Engaged

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Prince William & Kate Middleton share Adorable Family Video to Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Relationships Sweet Spot

Babasola & Lola Kuti's Reunion Journey is a Beautiful Love Story ❤

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"15 Years of 25 Years" - Ali Baba & Mary Akpobome celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Relationships Scoop

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Called It Quits

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Miss Nigeria 2002 Sylvia Edem Emechete & Hubby Chris celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Features Relationships

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Romantic Getaway to 'Sin City' Has Us Swooning

Relationships

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Alexx Ekubo‘s fans now have a wedding to look forward to.

The Nollywood actor and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu have now announced the date for their wedding. The date was posted on Alexx’s Instagram page, with a flier of the couple, and a description saying the traditional wedding will take place on November 20, 2021, in Imo state, and the white wedding is scheduled to take place in Lagos state on November 27, 2021.

Sharing the flier, he wrote:

Let the Countdown begin.
#Falexx2021
#FalexxForever
@falexxforever for updates.

The couple announced their engagement in April with a post on Instagram. Click here in case you missed it.

So guys, save the date and let the countdown begin!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?

BN Book Review: The Full Set By Ameera Abraham | Review by Comfort Avunze Sakoma
Advertisement
css.php