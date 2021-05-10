Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

Alexx Ekubo‘s fans now have a wedding to look forward to.

The Nollywood actor and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu have now announced the date for their wedding. The date was posted on Alexx’s Instagram page, with a flier of the couple, and a description saying the traditional wedding will take place on November 20, 2021, in Imo state, and the white wedding is scheduled to take place in Lagos state on November 27, 2021.

Sharing the flier, he wrote:

Let the Countdown begin.

#Falexx2021

#FalexxForever

@falexxforever for updates.

The couple announced their engagement in April with a post on Instagram. Click here in case you missed it.

So guys, save the date and let the countdown begin!