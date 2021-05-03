She Said Yes: Alexx Ekubo And Longtime Love Fancy Acholonu Are Engaged

Alex Ekubo will be walking down the aisle soon after the Nollywood actor proposed to his longtime love, Fancy Acholonu over the weekend.

After she accepted, the Fancy took to her Instagram to share the good news. “…& I said YES to the Love of my life @alexxekubo 💍❤️ #Falexx.” she wrote.

Alex also took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 3, 2021, where he announced the big news, “I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me… ❤️💍,” Ekubo wrote.

Fancy Acholonu is a model and actress from Los Angeles whose parents are Nigerian. She was raised in Nigeria and schooled in the United States. She owns many companies, including a jewellery company and ‘The Fancy Kidz,’ which offers modelling and acting workshops for children.

Congrats to the couple!